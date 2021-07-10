Everyone Likes a Party in Star Wars Doctor Aphra #12 [Preview]

In this preview of Star Wars Doctor Aphra #12, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics and tying into the War of the Bounty Hunters super-mega-crossover event, the titular doc must infiltrate the auction of Han Solo, the biggest underworld event ever! Of course, things might get a little difficult considering most of the attendees of this party want to kill her. But hey… we've been to worse parties. Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #12 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210683
MAY210684 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #12 CAMUNCOLI HEADSHOT VAR WOBH – $3.99
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli
"PARTY TRICKS"
• A MYSTERIOUS INVITATION leads DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS to an exclusive party… teeming with scum and villainy!
• Will Aphra and Sana be able to survive the underworld social event of the century?
• Or will their cover be blown by A FAMILIAR FACE with an agenda of their own?
Rated T
In Shops: 7/14/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAY210683 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #12 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Minkyu Jung (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
