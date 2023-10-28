Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Gotham War, three jokers

Three Jokers Are Back In Continuity Thanks To Gotham War (Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool mentioned gossip coming out of New York Comic Con that The Three Jokers as a concept was coming back to the Batman comic books.

Bleeding Cool mentioned gossip coming out of New York Comic Con that The Three Jokers as a concept was coming back to the Batman comic books. And now, leaked ahead of the publication of of Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth from Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard, Mike Hawthorne, Nikola Cizmesija, Mark Morales, Wade Von Grawbadger, Arif Prianto and Clayton Cowles comes the news that yes, it looks like it is happening.

In Justice League #50 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, Batman learned something from the Mobius Chair about the real identity of The Joker.

Which continued over, a little bit, into DC Rebirth from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank. That there were three Jokers, not just one.

And then the news that after these revelations, which would also see the Mobius Chair, giving the powers of Doctor Manhattan to The Flash and kicking off the Flash Forward series that would have reset the DC Universe again for 5G.

From all this, we would get The Three Jokers, by Johns and Fabok… but would it be in continuity with the rest? Hard-and-fast continuity of Doomsday Clock, so meticulously laid out by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, fell apart as a combination of delays, other creative directions, a new President and Brian Bendis set in. And the continuity of Doomsday Clock became a lot lighter, with changes to the Legion Of Super-Heroes and the Justice Society Of America – and even Black Adam. Jason Fabok posted regarding the continuity of Three Jokers, saying, "It's in continuity like Killing Joke is. You can take it or leave it. We are going to introduce some pretty gutsy stuff in Jokers that's never been done before. So the fans can react to it, and they can decide if they want it part of main continuity or not, like Killing Joke."

The Three Jokers revealed that there were always three Jokers, not one, and new truths about both the Joker and Batman and was meant to answer all those questions you had about Batman: The Three Jokers' place in continuity. With one Joker remaining, Batman reveals that he keeps an eye on the Joker's wife and son – who lived. Batman always knew who the Joker was – or at least one of him. And that Jim Gordon knew Barbara Gordon is Batgirl, but Barbara never got a chance to reject Jason Todd's advances and Bruce Wayne found closure over Joe Chill.

Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok were meant to have been working on a sequel to their Three Jokers comic, called Batman Universe, which would have answered such canon questions. But Johns moved on to the Golden Age comics at DC, and both Johns and Fabok have now signed exclusively to work on Ghost Machine titles with from Image Comics. Gary Frank, too. So it's probably off the table.

Batman #125, kicking off Chip Zdarsky's run on the series, included this image from a Batman dream sequence. There is a big Joker story coming with Mindbomb to follow Gotham War. The events of Justice League #50 are still meant to have occurred. Batman did learn from the Mobius Chair that there are Three Jokers. But everything else? Maybe Mindbomb will answer it… maybe not.

BATMAN CATWOMAN THE GOTHAM WAR SCORCHED EARTH #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE GOTHAM WAR ENDS HERE! The final chapter of this epic crossover is here, and Batman and his family must find a way to overcome the endgame of an ancient enemy! Can the Bat and the Cat set their differences aside? Is this the end of the Bat-Family? Lives change forever in this action-packed conclusion!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 10/31/2023 BATMAN #139 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

NEW STORY ARC BEGINS! BATMAN VS. THE JOKER, MORE BRUTAL THAN EVER! Following the cataclysmic events of The Gotham War, Batman finds himself completely isolated from his family, struggling to keep the rage of Zur in check. But he can't stop, because he's out there, haunting the city, taunting the Dark Knight: The Joker. And the new Batman is ready to stop him once and for all. Mindbomb begins! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/7/2023 BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023 BATMAN #141 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

Zur-En-Arrh has done the unthinkable. And now, cut off from everything and everyone, Batman has to face off against his most devastating enemy in a brutal fight for the future as the specter of The Joker hangs over everything. The stunning conclusion to Mindbomb is here! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/2/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!