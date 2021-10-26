Evil Dada Shock Troopers Fighting The Culture War – The X-Cellent #1

Two years ago, Bleeding Cool was first to run the news that after the publication of Giant-Sized X-Statix, by Peter Milligan and Mike Allred, the team was to get another revamp and relaunch for 2020, in a new series, The X-Cellent

And that we got an idea of who would be in the new team inside Giant-Sized X-Statix. A team of evil dada shock troopers fighting the culture war…

And led by the presumed-dead-but-then-again-aren't-they-all Zeitgeis.? The series has always been a rather satirical take on superheroes, celebrity and media, but also played up the marketing of identity politics as well – and given the current state of affairs, its return in this form is most timely. But then the pandemic and lockdown hit, as well as a social media reaction against such comic books, including the New Warriors relaunch, and that was that. I was also told that sales for the one-shot were rather on the low side, especially when compared to what the House of X and Powers of X books were doing, and that if we were to get more of The X-Cellent as promised, it may only be a one-shot or a two-to-three issue mini-series.

Two years later, Marvel is finally going to publish X-Cellent as a new series, length currently unconfirmed, but kicking off in February. Here's the bumf;

It's finally here! This February, writer Peter Milligan, artist Michael Allred, and color artist Laura Allred make their long-awaited return to their iconic X-STATIX saga in X-CELLENT #1! Back in the 2000s, X-STATIX stunned readers with its unique spin on Marvel super heroics and off-beat characters. Now, this hit series is back along with the original creative team for more comic book brilliance overflowing with wit, charm, and high-octane thrills! Get ready for more adventures of X-STATIX starring your favorite heroes from the classic series along with a brand-new team of rivals that will take this one-of-a-kind series to a fresh and exciting new future! They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot — all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they're old news now, because there's a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Meet…THE X-CELLENT! "I'm thoroughly X-Statix to be working with Mike and Laura Allred again," Milligan said. "And it's been truly X-CELLENT to discover that we've lost none of our alchemical fizz in conjuring up this new comic, this new title, this new beginning: The X-CELLENT!" "The ol' gang is back together again! Working with Peter Milligan is always a party," Michael Allred added. "The future is looking brighter for 2022 as we get to show the world how we've been playing with our X-Statix Marvel mutants and their new adversaries, THE X-CELLENT! LOVE these characters! Everyone come play with us!"