Evil Ernie #1 Gets A 30,000 Launch Thanks To FOC

Right now comic book stores are finding it difficult to conduct Final Order Cut-Off updates due to issues with Diamond Comic Distributors being hit by a ransomware attack. It is worth pointing out why this can be a real issue. Such as the upcoming launch of Evil Ernie #1 by Scott Lobdell and Ariel Medal from Dynamite Entertainment, now delayed to the 1st of December 2021. Which had a mere 10,394 initial orders. But after Final Order Cut-Off came in, orders tripled to around 30,000.

EVIL ERNIE #1 CVR K FOC BONUS MCFARLANE HOMAGE BIGGS ORIG

DYNAMITE

OCT210473

(W) Scott Lobdell (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Jason Biggs

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents an all-new Evil Ernie #1, written by Scott Lobdell and illustrated by Ariel Medel! Featuring two amazing covers: The King of the Undead — Arthur Suydam and amazing superhero artist Brett (Titans) Booth!

After ERNEST GLECKMAN is mortally wounded, he discovers he must "pay down his new lease on life" by serving as a part time fixer for a death cult. Each time he manifests his dark side as EVIL ERNIE it becomes harder to maintain his tenuous grip on his inherently good humanity.

ERNEST GLECKMAN is a good kid with exceptional grades in his senior year at college…his only quirk is the rock band he sings in every Saturday night. He enjoys the rock esthetic and "dressing the role" if not acting like a nihilistic punk.

All that is changed when he assumes the role of… EVIL ERNIE who is the polar opposite of ERNEST. ERNIE is vicious and cruel and sadistic as he employs all manner of torture or murder (or oft-times both!) against his targets.

ERNEST is stable, good, focused. ERNIE is a chaotic, evil, anarchist.

Evil Ernie first appeared in December 1991! Celebrate 30 years of CHAOS! In Shops: Dec 01, 2021 SRP: $3.99