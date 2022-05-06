EX-X-XCLUSIVE Shang-Chi #12 Preview: Even More Daddy Issues

Daddy Issues. All the best heroes have them. And before we get to the preview of Shang-Chi #12, to prove that this is more than just a dead horse joke we beat multiple times per week while posting the previews, we asked a bot to write about it (no, seriously). This is what it came up with:

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them, even Superman and Batman. It's what gives them their angst, their neuroses. It's what drives them to do what they do. And it's usually their one Achilles heel. For example, Superman's daddy issues come from the fact that he was sent away from his home planet of Krypton and never got to know his real father. This abandonment has led to a deep-seated insecurity in Superman that he's not good enough, and as such has lead him to try overcompensate for his perceived weakness by doing good deeds. Batman also has daddy issues. His is the more dramatic of the two – born from a mugging gone wrong where both his parents were killed. Bruce Wayne's issues manifest themselves in his fear that he is just as helpless against evil as the common man, and so he fights to prove himself.

See? Even the bot knows. Daddy Issues cause Shang-Chi to lose control of the Ten Rings in this preview of Shang-Chi #12. But this isn't just your normal preview. This is a preview with… AN EXTRA EX-X-XCLUSIVE PAGE?! Courtesy of Bleeding Cool Rumourmonger-in-Chief Rich Johnston, who dressed up as a potted plant to sneak into the ComiXology offices and steal it for us. Eat your heart out, CBRCheck out the preview below.

Shang-Chi #12

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Leinil Yu

THE POWER OF THE TEN RINGS UNLEASHED! Earth is under attack from Shang-Chi's grandfather and the forces of Ta Lo! To save his world, Shang-Chi must succumb to his late father's wishes and inherit the deadly Ten Rings. But will he be able to wield its power, or will its temptations be too much?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101301211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620101301221 – SHANG-CHI 12 RON LIM SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620101301231 – SHANG-CHI 12 MOONEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620101301241 – SHANG-CHI 12 RUAN AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

