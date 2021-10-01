Excalibur #24 Preview: Interview with the Vampires

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Excalibur #24 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Captain Britain engaging in a somewhat unpleasant dinner party with the vampire leaders of Sevalith. It seems that even amongst the vampire community, there's some mutant hatred going around. Will Captain Britan get the answers she seeks? Check out the preview below.

EXCALIBUR #24
MARVEL COMICS
AUG211170
AUG211171 – EXCALIBUR #24 GONZALES VAR – $3.99
AUG211172 – EXCALIBUR #24 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99
(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar
KINGDOMS OF BLOOD!
The ten kingdoms of Otherworld must decide: Are Excalibur heroes of the realm, or witchbreed to be put to the stake? The peace brought to Otherworld by their X OF SWORDS victory comes to an end.

RATED T+
In Shops: 10/6/2021
SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.