Excalibur #24 Preview: Interview with the Vampires

Excalibur #24 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find Captain Britain engaging in a somewhat unpleasant dinner party with the vampire leaders of Sevalith. It seems that even amongst the vampire community, there's some mutant hatred going around. Will Captain Britan get the answers she seeks? Check out the preview below.

EXCALIBUR #24

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211170

AUG211171 – EXCALIBUR #24 GONZALES VAR – $3.99

AUG211172 – EXCALIBUR #24 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

KINGDOMS OF BLOOD!

The ten kingdoms of Otherworld must decide: Are Excalibur heroes of the realm, or witchbreed to be put to the stake? The peace brought to Otherworld by their X OF SWORDS victory comes to an end. RATED T+

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

