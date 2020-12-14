EXCLUSIVE!!!(!) Crimson Flower #1 Jill Thompson FOC Variant Revealed

Ladies and gentlepersons of all gender identities, Bleeding Cool is very pleased to EX-X-XCLUSIVELY!!! unveil this EX-X-XCLUSIVE!!!! first look at Jill Thompson's FOC variant for Crimson Flower #1, kicking off a new mini-series written by Matt Kindt with art by Matt Lesniewski. The book is about a woman's quest to expose a Deep State plot to use fairy tale monsters as assassins. Has anyone told Rudy Giuliani? Someone ought to look into this.

In the meantime, behold, Thompson's FOC variant for Crimson Flower #1, in all its glory:

To get your hands on one of these babies, you'll need to order 10 or more copies of either of the regular covers of Crimson Flower #1. That will unlock the ability to purchase the Jill Thompson variant, which the solicit explains is not returnable. Retailers, you'll need to place your orders by the end of today, Monday, December 14th, which is the titular final order cutoff.

Exclusive FOC variant!

Crimson Flower #1 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Matt Lesniewski (A/Cover), Bill Crabtree (C), and Jill Thompson (FOC variant

Cover)

On sale Jan 20

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Order 10 or more copies (either cover) and qualify to have your order made fully returnable. In

addition, you will unlock unlimited ordering on the Crimson Flower #1 FOC variant cover (not

returnable) from Jill Thompson (DEC200XXX). From New York Times–bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski (The

Freak) comes a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales, trained assassins,

and government conspiracies. After losing her family in a violent home invasion, a woman uses folk tales to cope. In a blood-

soaked journey toward revenge, she tracks down the man responsible for her family's deaths,

only to discover a startling government plot—to weaponize folk tales and use them to raise

children into super assassins.