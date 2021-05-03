Extremely Lax Security at the Pipetown Borders in Wynd #6 [Preview]

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has released a preview of Wynd #6, the latest issue of James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas's fantasy series. In this preview, we see young Wynd left as a baby at the edge of the woods and brought into Pipetown, which has some very Trumpian border security policies, especially for weirdbloods. But if you think that sneaking baby Wynd inside is a stunning breach of border security, wait until you see what the solicit has to say about Vampyres. Check out the preview below.
WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210870
MAR210871 – WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR B GONZALES – $4.99
(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas
* James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and Michael Dialynas' (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) hit series returns as Wynd, Oakley, Thorn, and Yorik take the next step in their dangerous quest.
* But what is the secret behind Wynd's terrifying visions?
* Meanwhile, back in Pipetown, the dying King Yossar does the unthinkable in his attempt to bring Yorik home – letting Vampyres into the city for the first time in generations.
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAR210870 WYND #6 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS, by (W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
