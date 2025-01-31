Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fabian nicieza, godzilla

Fabian Niceza & Emilio Laiso Bring Us Godzilla Vs X-Men in May

IDW Publishing, DC Comics, Legendary Comics, and Marvel Comics are all publishing Godzilla comic books right now. That is one flexible license from Toha. And in May, that meats Godzilla Vs X-Men by writer Fabian Nicieza and artist Emilio Laiso.

GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA Art by EMILIO LAISO

Cover by TONY DANIEL Foil Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Virgin Variant Cover by TAURIN CLARKE Monster Homage Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW Variant Cover by CHRIS CAMPANA Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO Versus Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT Godzilla King of the Monsters Homage Variant Cover by PAOLO RIVERA

ROUND FOUR: VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN! When a robotics firm draws a kaiju's anger, the X-Men are called in to protect a world that hates and fears them from the counterattack of…GODZILLA! But what are the reasons for Godzilla's attacks? And are the X-Men on the right side? Follow the X-Men as they take on THE KING OF MONSTERS before humanity sends forth the Sentinels to finish the job!On Sale 5/14 "Godzilla's march across the Marvel Universe begins next month! Over six groundbreaking one-shots, the King of Monsters faces off against iconic Marvel super heroes in battles set during different periods of both Godzilla and Marvel Comics history. Following a Silver Age bout with Marvel's First Family, an Earth-trembling '70s slugfest with the strongest there is, and a pulse-pounding encounter with a Black suited wallcrawler, Godzilla catches the attention of mutantkind in GODZILLA VS. X-MEN #1! Arriving in May, GODZILLA VS. X-MEN takes place during the X-Men's '90s heyday and will be written by one of that era's key creators, Fabian Nicieza, known for his influential runs of X-Men and X-Force. Joined by acclaimed artist Emilio Laiso, Nicieza returns to a time when everyone wanted a piece of Marvel's merry mutants—even Godzilla!

"If you'd asked ten-year-old Fabian what he'd do for the chance to write Godzilla, he would have breathed fire and burned anyone up for the job to an uncomfortable crisp," said Nicieza. "Combine Godzilla with a 'vs.' and an 'X-Men,' well, let's just say I love the smell of burning writer in the morning. It smells like victory!" "Quite simply, I was asked by my editor (Mark Paniccia) if I had any interest in Godzilla meeting the Fantastic Four, and never have I replied 'yes' to an email so quickly," revealed North. "For me, my two favorite Godzilla movies are the first one in 1954 – a stone-cold classic – and Godzilla Minus One, which to me really made Godzilla feel like this animal, this force of nature. For this comic, it's a period piece, so it's based 100% on Godzilla as it was/is at the end of the 1954 movie."

Godzilla Vs X-Men will follow Gerry Duggan and Giuseppe Camuncoli's Godzilla Vs Hulk, Joe Kelly and Nick Bradshaw's Godzilla Vs Spider-Man, and the first of the one-shots, Ryan North and John Romita Jr.'s Godzilla Vs Fantastic Four.

