Falling In Love On The Path To Hell by Gerry Duggan and Garry Brown

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell by Gerry Duggan & Garry Brown Hits FOC, Grabs Quites From Rick Remender, Charles Soule & Kieron Gillen

Gerry Duggan teams up with Garry Brown for a new Image Comics book.

The comic garners high praise from Rick Remender, Charles Soule, and others.

Exclusive ashcan editions sell for up to $30 on eBay, showcasing its popularity.

Set for release on June 5th, blending samurai, westerns, and supernatural elements.

Image Comics does love to run quotes from other Image Comics creators for the launch of one of their books. It all adds to some sort of camaraderie amongst the crews. And such is the case for Falling In Love On The Path To Hell, the new book from X-Men head writer Gerry Duggan, just as he is about to no longer be X-Men head writer, drawn by Garry Brown.

And Image Comics social media has been doing its best to present those creator quotes in as swish as way as possible, such as with Kieron Gillen's "a murderous beast with a lot of swagger".

Rick Remender puts it…"a delicious and bloody love story."

And "The violent symphony we didn't know we needed." comes from Charles Soule. Now I'm feeling jealous I didn't take part. Also, I haven't read it. Mind you, there is no time like the present. How about this quote, Image Comics PR people???

Falling In Love On The Path To Hell was launched with an exclusive ashcan giveaway to retailers at Emerald City Comic Con, copies of which have sold for up to $30 on eBay, and launching as part of Image's June 2024 solicits and solicitations. Here's a preview we ran earlier. Final Order Cut-Off to guarantee you a copy from your local comic book store is today through Lunar, and… um… yesterday through Diamond.

"The debut issue of Falling in Love on the Path to Hell will showcase a massive extra-length story that drops readers straight into the action."We're inspired by samurai films, grindhouse, westerns, Tarantino, Lone Wolf & Cub and of course all our favorite weird, supernatural comic books," said Duggan, . "This romance is our love letter to creator-owned comics—it's a story we can only tell at Image Comics. Garry Brown leads the strongest team I've been a part of in comics. Issue one is the most beautiful and violent comic I've read. Each issue is more breathtaking than the last. Garry and Chris O'Halloran are a perfect duo, and our letters and designs courtesy of Joe Sabino and Elliott Gray are sublime. This is the first appearance of your new favorite characters. My goal is to have a big damn omnibus of Falling in Love on the Path to Hell on shelves in a few years. We're bringing big, beautiful, violent and crazy fun ideas to comic shops this summer. Thanks for supporting this new ongoing comic that we love. Never code-approved and not for the faint of heart." Brown added only: "What Gerry said."The sun set on samurai and gunslingers at roughly the same time in the 1870s—but Falling in Love on the Path to Hell's two leads didn't die off quietly. In Japan, Asami, an Onna-musha warrior and female samurai, would rather die with her weapons than surrender them to a sword hunt. In California, the gunslinger MacRaith follows his revenge to the bitter end and pays the ultimate price. The unlikely pair are mortally wounded a world apart, but awake together in a purgatory ruled by a ruthless, nightmarish society of damned warriors. Like a Quentin Taratnino film spliced with the otherworldly intrigue of Lost, Falling in Love on the Path to Hell has it all—action, the dead, the dying, the undead, and of course…romance."

Falling in Love on the Path to Hell #1 will be published on the 5th of June.

