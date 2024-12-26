Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: mickey mouse, peter david

Fantagraphics To Publish Peter David's Epic Mickey Mouse Comics

Fantagraphics and Peter David have feuded for decades. An editorial by Fantagraphics boss Gary Groth about the death of Peter David's friend and colleague Carol Kalish, and a forged letter in response purporting to be by Peter David, both published in the Comics Journal which Groth replied to vociferously, sealed the deal. Later next year, however, Fantagraphics will be reprinting the comic books he wrote adapting the Disney Epic Mickey video game series. With Epic Mickey: The Graphic Novel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Graphic Novel, and the Epic Mickey: Tales of Wasteland mini-series. Originally published on the now defunct Digicomics app for iOS devices. a physical printed release in both hardcover and standard editions was planned but eventually cancelled. It was later released on Comixology, but has since been delisted. This new publication will also be the first time that the second book has been published in English. and also with a listing that is probably the nicest thing Fantagraphics has said about Peter David… ever.

Disney Epic Mickey: The Comics Collection (Disney Originals) Hardcover – May 13, 2025

by Peter David, Paolo Mottura, Claudio Sciarrone, Fabrizio Petrossi

Peter David's comics adaptations of the beloved Disney Epic Mickey video game series are all here in an exciting collectors' anthology! Dive into graphic novel retellings of the video game classics Epic Mickey and Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two―and the "Tales of Wasteland" miniseries that came first! Join Mickey Mouse for wild thrills in Wasteland, a parallel Disney world where Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Gremlin Gus are the big stars… and Donald Duck, Daisy, and Goofy are animatronics!

Mickey unwittingly upends Oswald's world by accidentally unleashing the Shadow Blot―a monstrous, magical version of Mouseton's Phantom Blot. Can Mickey join forces with Oswald to defeat this colossus and its minions… or will the shady Mad Doctor and an entire family of Peg Leg Petes drive them apart? Comics legend Peter David (The Incredible Hulk, X-Factor, The Little Mermaid, Star Trek novels) and Italian Disney artists Claudio Sciarrone (Duck Avenger), Paolo Mottura, and Fabrizio Petrossi bring us an amazing series of Wasteland adventures!

Whether Peter David will see any of the proceeds of the printing is another matter. Famously. Disney generally don't pay royalties on such licensed work, and publishers are often forbidden from doing so independently. Peter David has been suffering extreme health issues in recent years, and a couple of weeks ago his wife Kathleen David posted that Medicaid has just chosen not to fund Peter David's care any more. Kathleen is working with Marvel owner Disney but there is, as Hot Fuzz put it, considerable amounts of paperwork…

