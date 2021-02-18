Fantastic Four: Marvel Teases The Wedding of Doctor Doom

In November of 1961, co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby introduced the world to Marvel's first family, the Fantastic Four, and changed their personal destinies and comics forever. And 60 years later, Marvel realizes they wouldn't be here today without the team that kicked it all off for them in the Silver Age. To celebrate the milestone, the publisher will be releasing a new arc this May with Fantastic Four #32, which they are teasing with the image below:

So from looking at the teaser image, we see many familiar faces from the team's 60-year history, both friend and foe. But the focus of the image immediately grabs your attention… Doctor Doom appears to be getting married! Who says love can't conquer all?

In the new saga, titled The Bride of Doom, we will indeed see Marvel's top villain walk down the aisle. In a summary given to us by Marvel, here's how they pitch the new story:

"This May, you're invited to the wedding of… Doctor Victor Von Doom! And Marvel's chief megalomaniac won't be the only Fantastic Four character whose love life will be changed forever! The Human Torch suddenly must choose between his soulmate and his ex-wife. And because a simple love triangle isn't enough, has Johnny Storm's first heartbreak, Crystal, come back to rekindle their flame?! All this plus an ominous decree by Doctor Doom and a second tale in which Reed Richards duels his arch-nemesis for the strangest prize imaginable! Don't miss part one of this epic new "BRIDE OF DOOM" saga: "Betrothal."

This new story will be brought to life by the current Fantastic Four team of writer Dan Slott and artist R.B. Silva. On what is to come in May, Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort said, "Dan and RB are working to make the Fantastic Four's 60th Anniversary a nonstop thrill ride for fans, one that touches on all aspects of the FF's world and re-establishes them as the cornerstone players of the Marvel Universe. Expect some big surprises, status quo changes, and shocking revelations in the months ahead—to say nothing of the return of some classic villains that readers have been asking for!"

To celebrate the Fantastic Four's diamond anniversary and see what is about to happen to Marvel's first family, pick up the new series, which will start hitting shelves on May 12.