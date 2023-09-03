Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, miracleman

Fantastic Four Reintroduces Miracleman to the Marvel Universe

Fantastic Four #11 Spoilers ahead! In 2009, Marvel Comics got the rights to publish Marvelman - or Miracleman comics...

Fantastic Four #11 Spoilers ahead! In 2009, Marvel Comics got the rights to publish Marvelman – or Miracleman comics – paying Mick Anglo a seven-figure sum to secure the rights to the British simulacrum of Captain Marvel, who gained greater prominence in the US under the pen of Alan Moore, Garry Leach and Alan Davis. Once upon a time, ten years ago, Miracleman was going to appear in Marvel's Original Sin #0, as drawn by Jim Cheung… top left…

But on publication, he was gone. Replaced by Namor, The Sub Mariner.

since then, Marvel has republished and continued the Miracleman series, and has run some Marvel/Miracleman mashup issues, but many expect the character to join the Marvel Universe at some point. So when Bleeding Cool got the word that a certain "miracle man" would be appearing in this week's Fantastic Four #11 by Ryan North and Iban Coello, we were most intrigued… especially as the Fantastic Four seems to get a new member.

But in pages leaked from this Wednesday's upcoming comic book? It may not be exactly what had been teased…

Looks like Bleeding Cool was catfished. The Miracle Man, or Joshua Ayers, was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby as one of the first Fantastic Four villains in issue 3, a stage magician who used hypnosis to mimic superpowers, but in later appearances eventually gained them for real, with the ability to control matter and to fire blasts of energy, learned from Native Americans, and going insane. Killed by the Scorge Of The Underworld, revived by Dormammu, this may not have been the Miracleman you were expecting, but he's the Miracleman you've got!

