Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad, From Webtoon To Graphic Novel

Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad by author-illustrator Brandon Reese, jumps from Webtoon to Graphic Novel

Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad by author-illustrator Brandon Reese was first published as a comic on Webtoon last year and is now coming to print for 2025. Brandon Reese is best known for whorks such as Cave Dada and Cave Dada Picky Eater from Chronicle, and Oothar the Blue from Lion Forge, as well as illustrating album covers and picture books for The Okee Dokee Brothers.

Tad Lad and the Legendary Sawgrass Blade on Webtoon is a story in which "Dr. Kim sends Fantastic Frog and The Amazing Tad Lad on a mission- Retrieve the Legendary Sawgrass Blade! They are going to need it if they want to defeat a mysterious, unknown swamp baddie terrorizing a nearby earthworm colony." Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad has now been picked up by Peter Phillips at Tundra as a middle-grade graphic novel pitched for fans of InvestiGators and Dog Man about two goofy, genetically engineered amphibians in a battle to save their polluted swamp, with a second book to follow. Publication is set for summer 2025 and spring 2026.

Brandon Reese's agent Jennifer Mattson at Andrea Brown Literary Agency sold world rights to Fantastic Frog and the Amazing Tad Lad. Andrea Brown Literary Agency has become a familiar name to Bleeding Cool, a mid-sized agency specializing in children's and adult literature, celebrating thousands of titles sold since their founding in August 1981. They are headquartered in Northern California and also have offices in San Diego, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Orlando, and Denver. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo LLP is a full-service transactional law firm providing counsel to individuals and companies throughout the entertainment and media industries.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newstand of the twenty-first century, and the recent shutdown and lockdowns has put a fire underneath it right now.

