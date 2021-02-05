Far Sector #10 Review: One Of The Best Books On The Stands

Far Sector #10 8.5/10 High concept and high grade science fiction is on display in the grandest possible way ever as a truly alien experience is illuminated in green.

It all began, so many moons ago, with a murder mystery in a city of twenty billion residents, all "permanently infected with a biocybernetic virus called The Emotion Exploit, which keeps their emotions suppressed." Far Sector #10 and this dazzling, sweeping, intimate saga has come so far from that and remains one of the best books on the stands.

Let's marvel at this, framed through the lens of defrocked cop and combat veteran Sojourner "Jo" Muellin, we have come to a place where they can have "an 'emotional sweatshop,' producing black market feelings for a world without them" (as noted in the solicitations). That's deep, rich conceptual science fiction work framed in emerald shades, a huge, heady accomplishment of conception.

Then there's the execution, which remains superb. N.K. Jemisin's script utilizes the framework of the procedural to develop and explore these gigantic ideas by developing very personal stakes. Jamal Campbell and Deron Bennett's brilliant artwork is dense with meaning and nuance, rich with surprises and righteousness in turn. Even before you get to the crisp, glorious visual design (uniforms, the rounded hallway, hairstyles, and ultimately a starscape), this book is the kind of pretty you'd love to date but might think is out of your league.

Wow. Just … with very few exceptions, every page of this has been both a work of art and a literary triumph, escalating in leaps and baby steps with equal deftness. The only possible problem is that, apparently, this all comes to an end in two issues, when a more apt run for this series should run into the decades. RATING: BUY.

Far Sector #10

By N.K. Jemisin, Jamal Campbell

