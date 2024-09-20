Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black cat, jed mackay

Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, To Join The Avengers In 2025

January 2025 sees Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami introduce a new member to the Avengers, Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat,

January 2025 sees Avengers #22 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami introduce a new member to the Avengers team, Felicia Hardy, The Black Cat, as well as tackle the Tribulation events teased back in the summer of 2023…

AVENGERS #22

(W) Jed MacKay

(A) Farid Karami

(CA) Valerio Schiti

BLACK CAT JOINS THE AVENGERS?! For a cosmic caper! The Avengers attend an intergalactic auction in an attempt to get ahead of some of these Tribulation Events… …but they are in for a shock when Black Cat shows up on SOMEONE'S arm! The most shocking date of 2025 – and the year has only begun!

The Black Cat, real name Felicia Hardy, was created by Marv Wolfman, Keith Pollard, and Dave Cockrum in Amazing Spider-Man #194 back in 1979. Daughter of cat burglar Walter Hardy, she trained herself in various fighting styles and acrobatics and, after deciding to follow in her father's footsteps, adopted the costumed identity of Black Cat. She has the mutant or magical ability to affect probability fields, producing "bad luck" for her enemies. She has also acquired several devices from the Tinkerer that increase her agility and heighten her strength, such as earrings that interact with the balance of her brain for enhanced agility, contact lenses that let her see the electromagnetic spectrum, costume micro-servos that enhance her strength and retractable claws at her fingertips, as well as a miniature grappling hook device in each glove, designed by ger father. Throughout her history, Black Cat has sometimes been an enemy, love interest, and ally of Spider-Man. Sometimes all at the same time.

Initially intended to debut in Spider-Woman, writer Marv Wolfman switched to The Amazing Spider-Man, and brought her with him. Felicia Hardy appears in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, portrayed by Felicity Jones and would have been intended to become the Black Cat in future films, including the still on the Sony slate Silver And Black. Might making her an Avenger improve things? Or have the opposite effect?

