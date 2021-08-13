Felicia Offers Star the Velvet Glove in Black Cat #9 [Preview]

In what may be a first for a superhero comic in this preview of Black Cat #9, the titular Black Cat tries a peaceful approach to a team-up with another super-powered being, offering Star a meal and champagne instead of fisticuffs. Will it work? That remains to be seen. But at least it's different. Check out the preview below.

BLACK CAT #9

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210666

JUN210668 – BLACK CAT #9 LUPACCHINO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

JUN210669 – BLACK CAT #9 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

"INFINITY SCORE" Continues!

• The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT!

• Who hired Felicia to do this job? Why do they want this infinite power?

• AND HOW DOES FELICIA THINK SHE IS GOING TO LIVE THROUGH THIS?

Rated T+

In Shops: 8/18/2021

SRP: $3.99