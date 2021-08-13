Felicia Offers Star the Velvet Glove in Black Cat #9 [Preview]

In what may be a first for a superhero comic in this preview of Black Cat #9, the titular Black Cat tries a peaceful approach to a team-up with another super-powered being, offering Star a meal and champagne instead of fisticuffs. Will it work? That remains to be seen. But at least it's different. Check out the preview below.
BLACK CAT #9
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210666
JUN210668 – BLACK CAT #9 LUPACCHINO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99
JUN210669 – BLACK CAT #9 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz
"INFINITY SCORE" Continues!
• The hottest new character of the last five years, STAR, brings her reality-warping powers to bear in THE BLACK CAT!
• Who hired Felicia to do this job? Why do they want this infinite power?
• AND HOW DOES FELICIA THINK SHE IS GOING TO LIVE THROUGH THIS?
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210668 BLACK CAT #9 LUPACCHINO CONNECTING VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Emanuela Lupacchino, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210669 BLACK CAT #9 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Netease, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210666 BLACK CAT #9, by (W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz, in stores Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.