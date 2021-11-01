Fiction House's Rangers Comics & the Origin of Firehair, at Auction

Fiction House's Rangers Comics was originally titled Rangers of Freedom Comics. The series featured a fairly typical if well-executed war-era team of superheroes fighting a Nazi supervillain called the Super-Brain. But America's entry into WW2 changed all that. The title changed into a more typical kind of war comic with some spectacular good girl covers. Like many Fiction House titles, Ranger Comics is very underrated among vintage collectors, but there are a number of excellent examples of the Rangers Comics series available today in the 2021 October 31-November 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122144 at Heritage Auctions.

Beginning in Rangers Comics #5, Fiction House incorporated events surrounding the impetus for the United States' entry into the war — the bombing of Pearl Harbor — into the backstory of the saga it used to change the direction of the series. As the title splash page of the Rangers story explains in that issue: "On December 7, 1941, a treacherous snake coiled and struck at the democratic nations, a small band of U.S. Marines, stationed on the Malayan Peninsula, suddenly found themselves cut off from the British base at Singapore. Facing Annihilation at the hands of a far superior… force, they dig in on top of a small hill."

The inspiration for the story appears to be based on a combination of events in the wake of December 7, perhaps most prominently a single detachment of Marines defending the U.S. embassy in Beijing on that day. Notably, Rangers Comics #21 is also the first appearance of the Western-era comic book character Firehair. And of course, this series is also highly sought-after by collectors due to its Good Girl covers by Joe Doolin among others, and interior art by George Tuska, Lee Elias, Lilly Renee, and many more.

Rangers Comics #14 (Fiction House, 1943) CBCS VG 4.0 Slightly brittle pages. Gerber rates this issue a "7" ("scarce)" in the Photo-Journal Guide to Comics Scarcity Index. Art Saaf bondage cover. "Hirohito's Giant Headsman" story. Graham Ingels, Jim Mooney, Lee Elias, and Lily Renee art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $226. Rangers Comics #21 (Fiction House, 1945) CBCS VG- 3.5 Slightly brittle pages. Origin and first appearance of Firehair. Joe Doolin bondage cover. Lee Elias and George Tuska art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $322. Rangers Comics #26 (Fiction House, 1945) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Off-white to white pages. Classic World War II/"good girl" cover by Joe Doolin. Art by Howard Larsen, Lily Renee, and Lee Elias. CGC notes, "Cover detached." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $90; VG 4.0 value = $180. CGC census 10/21: 2 in 3.0, 58 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 2014624005 and purchase grader's notes if available.