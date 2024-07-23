Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: san diego comic con, sdcc

The Final Bleeding Cool Ultimate San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Party List

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two days. As ever, Bleeding Cool has put together a San Diego Comic-Con Party List for 2024…

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off in two days. As ever, Bleeding Cool has put together a San Diego Comic-Con Party List for 2024… and here's the third and final draft. Thanks to Eventbrite, Ticketmaster, SDCC Unofficial Blog, Facebook, X, The Wrap, my bulging inbox, and a little Google and some indiscrete comic book industry leaks… what to do after San Diego Comic-Con after 7 pm. Most are public, some are private, and even if you don't get to go, it's fun to know what's going on. If you want to add any updates, contact richjohnston@gmail.com. And if you are all about the comics, it has to be Crafting Comics And Beer, Bad Idea and CBLDF…

Tuesday, 23rd of July

Comickaze Presents Crafting Comics And Beer. Modern Times Beer, 3725 Greenwood Street, 6-9pm, $125

Ccrafting comics and enjoying some cold beer with Jock, Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, Ariela Kristiana, Greg Lockard, Lee Loughridge, Will Dennis. Two drink tickets, URBN Catering Meal, copies of Somna Hardcover, Snow Angels TPB, Trick Pony TPB, Adora and the Distance TPB included. They will be signed.

Yesterdays Pre-Sale Pickup Party, Nuclear Comics, North Park, 3076 University Ave, 7-10pm

The first 200 guests will also receive a free pin.

Gravity Falls Creator Alex Hirsch Book Signing, Mira Mesa Barnes & Noble, 10775 Westview Parkway, 6pm

Nintendo Trivia Night at Swing Social, 527 Fifth Ave, 7pm

Tst your knowledge on your favorite Nintendo characters, games, and beyond, plus receive 20% off your bill. First place will receive a $50 gift card plus one free hour on SIM, second place will receive a $50 gift card, and third place will receive a $25 gift card.

Wednesday, 24th of July

Todd McFarlane/ Viper Toys Private Meet, Invite Only

TMNT No. 1 Pizza Party at Now Or Never Comics, 1055 F Street, 2-5pm

Free pizza, a variant raffle, and an exclusive sticker.

XOSOHO's Geek Week Extravaganza & Ultimate Rooftop Party, Cielo Rooftop, Lounge 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, Red carpet 6pm, Comedy show 7pm

"The Experience After the Event." Join us at XOSOHO's Ultimate Rooftop Party at Cielo rooftop from July 24th to July 28th! Experience an awesome line-up of activities, celebrity appearances, Minion's freebies, SDCC celebs & other A-listers, nightly DJ, and more exclusive VIP events and bottle services. Free drink with cosplay entry. Heroes & Villains Art Exhibit. National Lampoon's "The Yellow Door" Comedy Theater. Official Stan Lee memorabilia auction.

IDW TMNT #1 launch signing featuring Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones. TBA 6:30pm-8:30pm

1st Night Comicon Party Charlies Angels House Music Escapade, Day N Nite, 716 Sixth Avenue

1/2 Off Drinks Come join us for a wild night of house music, Charlie's Angels vibes, and half-off drinks at our 1st Night Comicon Party! First 100 get $1 shots.

Free Screenings, Grand 5, Marriott Marquis

The Burbs , 6pm

, 6pm Barbie , 8pm

, 8pm Oppenheimer, 10pm

SpongeBob SquarePants Hard Rock Hotel San Diego Takeover, 207 5th Avenue

Energize Lounge II, 332 J Street, 9-10.30pm

Official Star Trek licensed brands, connect with fellow Trek fans, themed coffee & caffeinated drinks

Paramount+ The Lodge, Happy Does Bar 340 Fifth Ave, 6-10pm

Activations for Star Trek, IF, Ghosts, Ink Master, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more. Fans can grab a slice of pizza at the Turtle Power Pizza, sip on cocktails from Tulsa King's Bred2Buck Saloon, create a custom Star Trek t-shirt, and more.

Super Hero Twisted Trivia, Draft House Belmont Park,3125 Ocean Front Walk, 6-8pm

Test your knowledge of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at our all-ages free trivia event,

Ready Party One: Legends Of Fantasy, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway. $35-$500. 8pm-2am

Ready Party One, XLE's signature Comic Con kick-off party, with echoes fantasy films Labyrinth, Legend, Princess Bride, Lord Of The Rings and The NeverEnding Story. Flashback band The Flux Capacitors, DJ Elliot, Villains VIP Lair with Atomic Blonde, burlesque from Fannie Sinclair, and Photo Op for VIP guests.

Matrix Themed EDM Night, Day N Nite SD, 716 Sixth Ave. Free, 8pm

Matrix-inspired realm at this EDM night.

Yoi Toki Party (18+) House of Blues, 1055 5th Avenue, 9pm $17.50 to $50

Engelwood, Macross 82-99, Vantage, Yoi Toki, Future Funk, a Vaporwave subgenre that uses elements of Funko and Disco combined with Japanese City Pop influences.

Marvel Shadows Cosplayers Meetup, Outside Hall H, 7.30pm, top of the Hilton Parking Garage 8pm

The darker side of comic and MCU characters, alternate costumes, and villains/antiheroes.

Star Trek (2009) with San Diego Symphony, Epstein Family Amphitheater, 9480 Innovation Lane, La Jolla. $30-$120. 7.30pm

The San Diego Symphony is performing the score of Star Trek (2009) live, synchronized with the film.

Super 7 x Dungeons & Dragons Pop-Up Shop, Super7, 701 8th Ave, 7pm-midnight

Gabe Eltaeb Presents: Comic Con Fan Meetup, Basic 410 10th Ave. 7pm.

San Diego meetup hosted by Gabe Eltaeb with Nerdrotic, Stuttering Craig, Alan Ng, Chris Gore, Jericho Green, and 1/4 Black Garrett

Thursday, 25th of July

Hugglemania VIII, The Landing Bar at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 9pm

Hugglemania, the unoffical-and-very-casual licensing/comics/retail social hosted by Hot Topic's Metal Joe Enriquez and Titan Comics/Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner returns for its eighth emotionally-supercharged year, following the Her Universe fashion show.

BAIT Party for new beer drop, Invite Only, 7-11pm.

Power Saber Launch Party Hosted by Den of Geek X Goliath 6:30-9:30pm. Horton Grand Hotel. 311 Island Ave. Invite only.

For the release of the Power Saber… the first ever lightsaber that fully extends and retracts.

The Art Collectors Dinner, private room at Nobu. VIP Private Invite Only.

Ronda Rousey's Expecting The Unexpected Launch Party with AWA and Kickstarter, Moonshine Flats, 334 7th Ave, 6-9pm, Donor Invite Only

Borderlands: Moxxi's Bar Experience, 207 Bar, Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, until 10pm

DJ Claptrap, Borderlands cocktails curated by Ballantine, film merch to be won,

Priscilla Wilson Soonay & Toratai Meetup, Hilton Bayfront bar, the Odysea, from 5pm

First seventy get a LE 70 Gaslamp Soonay & Toratai pin. On-site raffles, prize giveaways, and more.

The Forbidden Door of Anime, Vin de Syrah, 901 Fifth Avenue, 10pm-2am

This exclusive 21+ event offers a night of artistic expression, live music, and themed drinks in a respectful environment celebrating some of the more provocative aspects of anime.

Live music performance by San Diego's own Future is color featuring @riva.sax

Live art installation by @rio.sirah , acclaimed artist from @appletv @skinwarsshow

Themed cocktails and refreshments

Opportunities for fans to connect and celebrate anime culture

25 Years of Mission Hill, 1337 India Street, 7pm.

With creators Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein with Herbert Sigüenza and Brian Posehn

XOSOHO's Geek Week Extravaganza & Ultimate Rooftop Party, Cielo Rooftop, Lounge 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, Red carpet 6pm, Comedy show 7pm

"The Experience After the Event." Join us at XOSOHO's Ultimate Rooftop Party at Cielo rooftop from July 24th to July 28th! Experience an awesome line-up of activities, celebrity appearances, Minion's freebies, SDCC celebs & other A-listers, nightly DJ, and more exclusive VIP events and bottle services. Free drink with cosplay entry. Heroes & Villains Art Exhibit. National Lampoon's "The Yellow Door" Comedy Theater (3rd Floor additional entry cost) Official Stan Lee memorabilia auction. Minions Freebies and Gifts + meet the voice actors, Stargate A-list 30th Anniversary Celebration.

SDCC Summer Membership Mixer, Cultura, 5010 Shoreham Place, 5-7pm

We will be hosting a Sushi Making Class led by our very own master chef Amanda Ivko, from SDLA. Discover the art of rolling fresh sushi in this fun and interactive cooking class! Mix and mingle on the patio with outdoor games. Additional appetizers and refreshments will be provided. T

Deadpool And Wolverine screening with Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Shawn Levy, Hall H, San Diego Comic-Con

Energize Lounge II, 332 J Street, until 10pm

Official Star Trek licensed brands, connect with fellow Trek fans, themed coffee & caffeinated drinks

The Comic Book Legal Defense Fund annual San Diego Comic-Con Welcome Party at The Westgate Hotel, 8 PM to midnight

Launching Oni Press' EC Comics revival with Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 in memory of the EC publisher and free speech pioneer William M. Gaines. Co-sponsors including CGC, Kickstarter, The Nacelle Company, Mutant, and Maestro Media donating limited-edition SDCC collectibles and promotional giveaways for CBLDF Welcome Party gift bags – free to the first 100 attendees who make a donation of $20 or more to benefit the CBLDF at the door. Also CGC-graded 9.8 editions of the Biker Mice from Mars #1 1:50 variant cover for donations of $125 or more; and CGC-graded 9.8 editions of the Epitaphs from the Abyss #1 1:100 variant cover for donations of $250 or more. Featuring live DJ sets through the evening by Mutant co-founders Mo Shafeek and Spencer Hickman, the event is free for CBLDF members and $20 for the general public at the door, Return of the CBLDF's annual San Diego Comic-Con Silent Art Auction, featuring comic art and other collectibles.

Her Universe Fashion Show, Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel in the Harbor Ballroom, 1 Market Place, 6pm

Her Universe, the fandom fashion line by actress Ashley Eckstein, celebrates its 10th anniversary at San Diego Comic-Con with a runway show presented by Mattel at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel. Watch this year's applicants compete in this "geek couture" fashion competition, where two winners will earn the opportunity to create a fashion collection with Her Universe

Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty on the Green, 5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way, 9pm

DJ Laser Set

Fandom Party Presented by Dragon Age: The Veilguard, FLOAT, Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Ave, 7-11pm. Invite only.

Sponsored by EA, this time featuring the upcoming entry in BioWare's fantasy RPG series Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the Fandom party returns to the Hard Rock Hotel! Join the fun with activations themed around the game, swag giveaways, great drinks, and live entertainment.

Penguin Iceberg Lounge, Bloom Nightclub, Fourth Avenue, 8pm-midnight,

Recreation of Gotham's famed "The Iceberg Lounge". The immersive experience will feature an "Iceberg Descent", and navigate through wreckage left by The Ridder at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman film. multi-room experience, complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, and exclusive giveaways

Hosnian Prom: The Bash, Wicked West, 1735 National Ave. $115, 6-11pm

Featuring special guests and performances from across the Star Wars fandom. Mesmerizing Cantina Hour Crooning by Jeremy Russell, Instellar Beats and Cosmic Melodies by DJ RUE, Celestial Choreography and Ethereal Motion of the Corps Dance Crew, and The Unforgettable Return of The Force Capacitors. Ticket sales benefit the Starlight Children's Foundation, but attendees can also enjoy an open bar, catering, and even some geeky swag!

Single and Mingle Meetup, Day N Nite, 716 Sixth Avenue, 8.30pm-00.30am, RSVP free

Get ready to mix and mingle with fellow comic con enthusiasts in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. Don't miss out on this opportunity to meet new friends and possibly find your own superhero or sidekick!

Nerd Nite San Diego Comic-Con Special, Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave, 6.30-10pm, $10

For this Nerd Nite San Diego Comic Con Special,@nerdnitesd partnered with AAAS IF/THEN® Ambassadors program to bring you a panel talk show with talented women STEM professionals across a variety of industries who served as high-profile role models for middle school girls PLUS you'll get a opportunity to chat live with a couple of Comic-Con presenters

Anti-Hero After Party, Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway St. 8pm-2am, $35

Bring your best anti-hero cosplay for the Anti-Hero After Party. The second night of Parq Nightclub's Comic-Con festivities, with a Deadpool Dance Off and performances by the band For the Girls.

Paramount+ The Lodge, Happy Does Bar 340 Fifth Ave, until 10pm

Activations for Star Trek, IF, Ghosts, Ink Master, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more. Fans can grab a slice of pizza at the Turtle Power Pizza, sip on cocktails from Tulsa King's Bred2Buck Saloon, create a custom Star Trek t-shirt, and more.

Bob's Burgers Trivia. Marriott Marquis and Marina, 333 W Harbor Drive, 8pm.

Fans of "Bob's Burgers" can join a themed trivia event at the Marriott Marquis & Marina in San Diego. Hosted by Tinapocalypse and From North to Wharf, the event offers a fun way for fans to connect and test their knowledge.

Ken Lashley SDCC Fanfest 2024, Dinner at Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 668 Sixth Ave, 7:30pm-10pm. $615, limited to 15 spots. Includes Dinner, 11×14 Full Figure Drawing of Your Choice, 3 Random Signed Prints/Posters. Ledkilla Bag, 3 Random Signed Raw Books from Ken's Collection, 1 Remarked Book from Ken's Collection, 5 signatures on books you bring, 1 Raffle Ticket for original page from Wolverine vs Predator.

Hells Fire Club Themed Party at Day N Nite Club – 716 Sixth Avenue, 7pm-1am

Check out the dance floors with amazing sound, décor, and lighting. Live DJ performing top 40, throw backs, and hip hop and more.

Friday, 26th of July

IGN SDCC Party presented by Zenless Zone Zero. Float at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue. 7.30-11.30pm. Invite Only.

Blerd & Boujee: A Celebration of Black Nerd Culture, Prime Video's Culture Rated SDCC Party, Venue 808, 808 J Street. 9pm-midnight. Invite only.

SpongeBob 25th Anniversary with Nickelodeon, Ultimate Skybox at DiamondView Tower. 350 Tenth Ave. 8-11pm. Invite only.

Launch of Den of Geek x SpongeBob SquarePants special edition magazine and the cartoon's 25th anniversary.

XOSOHO's Geek Week Extravaganza & Ultimate Rooftop Party, Cielo Rooftop, Lounge 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, Comedy show 10pm, Friday Meet And Greet 8pm

"The Experience After the Event." Join us at XOSOHO's Ultimate Rooftop Party at Cielo rooftop from July 24th to July 28th! Experience an awesome line-up of activities, celebrity appearances, Minion's freebies, SDCC celebs & other A-listers, KISSED Alive tribute band performance and meet & greet, nightly DJ, and more exclusive VIP events and bottle services. Free drink with cosplay entry. Heroes & Villains Art Exhibit. National Lampoon's "The Yellow Door" Comedy Theater (3rd Floor additional entry cost) Official Stan Lee memorabilia auction

The Dragon Prince: Full Season 6 Screening — 7-11pm, Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Center

Energize Lounge II, 332 J Street, until 10pm

Official Star Trek licensed brands, connect with fellow Trek fans, themed coffee & caffeinated drinks

11th Annual POKEBALL! Comic Con Weekend Rich's, 1051 University Ave, 9pm-2am

DJ Ryan Skyy & Moody Rudy. Costume contest at midnight. No cover b4 11pm w/ comic con badge! 21+ w/ valid ID

Joe Quesada's Steakhouse Meat/Meet, 9th street, Invite only.

Borderlands: Moxxi's Bar Experience, 207 Bar, Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, until 10pm

DJ Claptrap, Borderlands cocktails curated by Ballantine, film merch to be won,

Oxford Social Club Art Show & Afterparty, Pendry, 435 Fifth Ave, 7-10pm show, After-Party 10.30pm-2am

Art – Fashion – Comic Show and afterparty with DJ Shift. Special guest artist Ryan Benjamin will be attending.

Haus of Cosplay Drag & Burlesque Extravaganza, Casa Blanca, 836 5th Ave, 7pm

WhoCon Doctor Who Trivia Night At Shakespeare Pub, 3701 India St, $5 per player, teams capped at 5, 8pm

Fundraising for WhoCon in October. Hosted by the Sandro Monetti and Professor River Alexandra Song. Extra points for the cleverest team name and more extra points if you show up in Cosplay. First place winners will win full weekend badges to the convention.

Comic-Con Trivia Night at the Lost Abbey Church, 1313 J Street, 7.30pm till late

Cosplay contest and prizes. Sponsored by Super 7, Now or Never Comics and The Perfect Jean.

Penguin Iceberg Lounge, Bloom Nightclub, Fourth Avenue, 8pm-midnight,

Recreation of Gotham's famed "The Iceberg Lounge". The immersive experience will feature an "Iceberg Descent", and navigate through wreckage left by The Ridder at the end of Matt Reeves' The Batman film. multi-room experience, complimentary drinks, live DJ sets, and exclusive giveaways

SD Union w/Diselboy, Dominik & Reid Speed (Comic-Con Edition) Spin San Diego 2028 Hancock St, 9pm-2am

United By Bass cordially invites you to join us for another massive installment of SD Union, San Diego's largest Drum N Bass event.

Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty on the Green, 5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way, 9pm

DJ Laser Set

San Diego Ghostbusters Cross-Rip Party, Werewolf San Diego, 627 4th Ave, 7pm

Bring your own flight suits, proton packs, PKEs, traps and other impressive Ghostbusters cosplay. Meet at the Emabarcadero at 5:30 pm, 7pm at Werewolf for the Crossrip party which will benefit the charity organization RAINN.org.

False Idol x Geeki Tikis False Idol, 675 W Beech Street., 4:30pm-6:30pm, 7pm-9pm, 9:30pm-11:30pm, $65

Join Geeki Tikis as they take over False Idol in Downtown San Diego! With 2 hour blocks of raffles, food, and drink tickets, fans have multiple opportunities to win swag and experience some awesome custom cocktails from WhistlePig Whiskey and Plantery Rum.

After Con Weekend Party at Day N Nite, 716 Sixth Avenue, Free

Guest list til 10pm.

5th Annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl. American Junkie, 538 5th Ave. 8pm-2am

Get a full taste of the legendary Gas Lamp Quarter with the 5th Annual Comic-Con Comic-Con Themed Bar Crawl! Mosey your way through downtown San Diego with con-goers and locals alike. Badges aren't required, tickets are reasonable, and the drinks are flowing! Cosplay highly encouraged.

PartyPocalypse Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway St. 8pm-2am, $35

Fallout, The Last of Us, and Mad Max vibes

Comic-Con Special: Bloomburrow Sealed Deck Prerelease, Bards & Cards Game Shop. 936 Fifth Ave., 6-10 p.m

Participants will receive a pre-release pack to construct their decks.

Batman (1989) in Concert, Civic Theatre,1100 Third Ave., 8pm

Live symphony performs the score of "Batman" live, synchronized with the film.

Paramount+ The Lodge, Happy Does Bar 340 Fifth Ave, until 10pm

Activations for Star Trek, IF, Ghosts, Ink Master, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more. Fans can grab a slice of pizza at the Turtle Power Pizza, sip on cocktails from Tulsa King's Bred2Buck Saloon, create a custom Star Trek t-shirt, and more.

Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pizza Party, TNT Pizza 550 14th St #116, 7pm

Mikey's Pizza, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed pop-up event with exclusive merch for sale

Mosh Eisley Music Box, 1337 India St. $66.63. 9pm

The Star Wars-inspired emo and punk rock celebration.

Shrek Rave, House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. $17-$70. 9pm

Whimsical celebration inspired by Shrek films.

San Diego ComicCon Web3 Takeover, Edge Wallet, 1495 Pacific Highway #300, 6pm

IP3, MythDivision, Payken, and Edge Wallet web3 community takeover event during San Diego Comic Con, where we dive into the intersection of entertainment, IP, and technology. Enjoy panels and podcasting sessions featuring industry experts who will discuss trends and innovations in the Web3 space.

Saturday, 27th of July

Bad Idea "First Customer Pin" Tiki Party, Bali Hai, 2230 Shelter Island Dr, 7pm till 10pm,

Only for First Customer Pin holders. You will need to bring (and wear) a BAD IDEA First Customer Pin to get in. Food, drinks, swag, comics execs and creators from Bad Idea Comics and everywhere else. No pins are forfeited by attending. Partygoers only have to bring and wear their First Customer Pin to attend the party.

Entertainment Weekly EW Comic-Con Party, FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Ave. 9/30-11.30pm. Invite only or $3,995 per person via VIP Concierge

Sponsored by Peacock and tunes from DJ Michelle Pesce

Mad Cave Comics 10th Aniversary Party, TBA, Invite Only

Honkai: Star Rail afterparty, Invite Only, 7-11pm.

Borderlands: Moxxi's Bar Experience, 207 Bar, Hard Rock Hotel, 207 5th Avenue, until 10pm

DJ Claptrap, Borderlands cocktails curated by Ballantine, film merch to be won.

XOSOHO's Geek Week Extravaganza & Ultimate Rooftop Party, Cielo Rooftop, Lounge 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, Red carpet 6pm, Comedy show 7pm

"The Experience After the Event." Join us at XOSOHO's Ultimate Rooftop Party at Cielo rooftop from July 24th to July 28th! Experience an awesome line-up of activities, celebrity appearances, Minion's freebies, SDCC celebs & other A-listers, Designer runway show featuring exclusive collections and "Special Guest Performance" (announced on the day on XOSOHO socials), nightly DJ, and more exclusive VIP events and bottle services. Free drink with cosplay entry. Heroes & Villains Art Exhibit. National Lampoon's "The Yellow Door" Comedy Theater (3rd Floor additional entry cost) Official Stan Lee memorabilia auction

Comic-Con Yacht Party, Point Loma Sportfishing, 1403 Scott Street 9.30pm-12.30am.

Come aboard the Chere Amie this Comic-Con and enjoy tasty cocktails, a live DJ, open dance floor, and amazing views as we cruise around San Diego Bay. Cosplay and Costumes are definitely encouraged.

Complimentary boarding glass of champagne

2 Decks which include a Dance Floor, Bar, and Lounge areas

Spectacular views of the Downtown Skyline, Coronado Bridge, Convention Center, and the beauty of San Diego Bay..

DJ spinning Hip Hop / House /Latin Music on the upper deck

Todays top hits including Hip Hop/Pop music played in speak-easy environment on lower deck

Fully stocked bar serviced by professional and friendly bartenders (special signature Marvel themed drinks will be available!)

VIP Bottle/Table services

Onyx Saturdays, Onyx Room Nightclub, 852 Fifth Ave Onyx, 9pm-2am,

3 Rooms | 2 Levels | 1 Big Party. Choose from three electrifying party vibes, starting with hip hop/top hits, flowing into urban hits and reggaeton, and ending in our open format room.

The Comic-Con Masquerade: The 50th Anniversary Event! 8.30-11pm, Ballroom 20, San Diego Convention Centre

MCs writer/artists Phil Foglio and Kaja Foglio, with special live intermission entertainment from The Corps Dance Crew and the Saber Guild Star Wars performance group.

Energize Lounge II, 332 J Street, until 10pm

Official Star Trek licensed brands, connect with fellow Trek fans, themed coffee & caffeinated drinks

Heroes & Villain's Comic Con Party, Rich's, 1051 University Ave, 9pm-2am

3rd & Arbor- Main room. QooLee Kid- Front room. Costume contest at midnight. No cover b4 11pm w/ comic con badge. 21+ w/ valid ID

Writers Block Meet Up with Rylend Grant and David Avallone. Hilton Bayfront Hotel bar, 9pm

Adult Swim Pirate Parrrty on the Green, 5th Avenue Landing and Convention Way, 9pm

DJ Laser Set

Club Ascension Comic-Con, Kensington Club, 4079 Adams Ave, 9pm-2am, $10, 21+

Gothic/industrial/EBM/Darkwave/Ethereal nightclub, Club Ascension Comic-Con edition with DJs Robin Roth and Kaerie, along with Special Guest Marian from Tijuana, cash-only basis.

Comicon Ice Cube Super Freak Hip Hop Party, Day N Nite, 716 Sixth Avenue, RSVP for free entry

Comicon, Ice Cube, Duper Freak energy, hip hop beats.

Batdance, location TBA, 10pm-2am

V-Nova, OPEN, 0N1 Force, Myth Division, Candy Digital, and NFTCLT for an evening filled with tech, comic and entertainment cosplay, and more, as well as performances by Reyna Roberts and Ylona Garcia, for the 35th anniversary of Batman 89.

Virtual Cantina Meet Up, Omni Hotel's Ace Porter Bar, 675 L Street, 8-11pm.

Star Wars fan group Virtual Cantina meet up

Paramount+ The Lodge, Happy Does Bar 340 Fifth Ave, until 7pm

Activations for Star Trek, IF, Ghosts, Ink Master, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and more. Fans can grab a slice of pizza at the Turtle Power Pizza, sip on cocktails from Tulsa King's Bred2Buck Saloon, create a custom Star Trek t-shirt, and more.

Sonic Symphony, San Diego Civic Theatre, 8pm

An immersive live concert that celebrates Sonic The Hedgehog with music ranging from classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes, to rock and EDM songs, performed by a full symphony orchestra.

Digital LA Comic Cocktails, Location TBA, 9-11pm

Trade notes on best SDCC panels, swag, and parties. Meet people from LA entertainment, animation, writers, directors, cosplayers, industry, voice actors, fans and friends. Cash bar for drinks. Special invited guests may appear. Register and we will email you the secret location of the event on the weekend.

5th Annual Comic-Con Bar Crawl. American Junkie, 538 5th Ave. 8pm-2am

5th Annual Comic-Con Comic-Con Themed Bar Crawl throgh the Gaslamp quarter.

Sunday 28th July

Dead Dog Party TBA.

Energize Lounge II, 332 J Street, until TBA

Official Star Trek licensed brands, connect with fellow Trek fans, themed coffee & caffeinated drinks

Age Of Dazzler Happy Hour, Coin-Op Gaslamp, 789 Sixth Ave. 5-8pm.

XOSOHO's Geek Week Extravaganza & Ultimate Rooftop Party, Cielo Rooftop, Lounge 701 Sixth Avenue #5th floor, Red carpet 6pm, Comedy show 7pm

"The Experience After the Event." Join us at XOSOHO's Ultimate Rooftop Party at Cielo rooftop from July 24th to July 28th! Experience an awesome line-up of activities, celebrity appearances, Minion's freebies, SDCC celebs & other A-listers, nightly DJ, and more exclusive VIP events and bottle services. Free drink with cosplay entry. Heroes & Villains Art Exhibit. Official Stan Lee memorabilia auction

The San Diego Comic-Con Unofficial Blog Presents: The 2024 UBlog Eras Party, GARAGE Kitchen + Bar, 655 4th Avenue, 6-9pm, $45/VIP $80

Friendship bracelets, trivia contests, win donated prizes, one drink ticket, keychain, sticker sheet, tour poster, VIP attendees will also receive an event-exclusive t-shirt, a Gary pin, and a VIP event badge.

