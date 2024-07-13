Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, IDW, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

IDW To Launch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 at San Diego Comic-Con

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 comic from Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones is launching on the 24th of July, the same day as San Diego Comic-Con

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 comic from Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones is launching on the 24th of July, the same day as San Diego Comic-Con runs its Previews Day. Something that IDW will be taking advantage of.

They will be running a launch event in San Diego on the Wednesday night of the show from 6.30pm to 8.30pm with Aaron and Jones, the details of which are not clear and will likely need wristbands but will be updated on the Bleeding Cool San Diego Comic-Con Party List.

Previously in the day at the Now Or Never Comics store on 1055 F Street, they will be having a TMNT No. 1 Pizza Party from 2-5pm, with free pizza, a variant raffle, and an exclusive sticker.

Here's a list of their other signings and panels through the week, at their booth at the show, including the Friday 10 am panel TMNT: Celebrating 40 Years Of Turtle Power in Room 25ABC with Kevin Eastman, Jason Aaron, Joëlle Jones, Tom Waltz, Sarah Myer, Mateus Santolouco, and Fero Pe.

WEDNESDAY, 7/24

6:30pm-8:30pm: TMNT #1 launch signing featuring Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

THURSDAY, 7/25



10:00-11:00am: STAR TREK signing with Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

11:15-12:00pm: TMNT signing with Fero Pe, Mateus Santolouco, Erik Burnham, Luis Antonio Delgado

12:30-1:15pm: BELZEBUBS VOL. 1 & 2 signing with JP Ahonen

2:00-4:00pm: THE LAST RONIN signing with Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, the Escorza brothers, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

4:30-5:15pm: MARY TYLER MOOREHAWK signing with Dave Baker

5:45-6:45pm: TMNT: BLACK, WHITE & GREEN signing with Mikey Way, Gigi Dutreix. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

FRIDAY, 7/26



10:00-10:45am: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES signing with Patrick Horvath. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

10:00-11:00am: TMNT: CELEBRATING 40 YEARS OF TURTLE POWER panel in Room 25ABC with Kevin Eastman, Jason Aaron, Joëlle Jones, Tom Waltz, Sarah Myer, Mateus Santolouco, Fero Pe and moderated by ComicBook's Chris Killian

11:30-1:00pm: TMNT #1 signing with Jason Aaron, Joëlle Jones, and J. Gonzo. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

1:15-2:00pm: THE EXORCISM AT 1600 PENN Ashcan signing with Hannah Rose May

2:15-3:00pm: GODZILLA signing with Frank Tieiri, Oliver Ono, and Rosie Knight

3:30-4:30pm: THE HUNGER AND THE DUSK signing with G. Willow Wilson

5:00-5:45pm: KINGDOM RIDERS signing with Shannon Eric Denton

6:00-6:45pm: BELZEBUBS VOL 1 & 2 signing with JP Ahonen

SATURDAY, 7/27



10:00-11:30am: THE LAST RONIN signing with Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, the Escorza brothers, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

12:00-1:00pm: BELZEBUBS VOL 1 & 2 signing with JP Ahonen

1:30-2:30pm: BENEATH THE TREES WHERE NOBODY SEES signing with Patrick Horvath. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

2:00-3:00pm: THE LAST RONIN: THE BESTSELLING COMIC THAT INSPIRED THE MOVIE panel in Room 4 with Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, the Escorza brothers, Ben Bishop, Luis Antonio Delgado, and moderated by Screen Rant's Joseph Deckelmeier

3:00-4:30pm: TMNT #1 signing with Jason Aaron and Joëlle Jones. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!5:00-5:45pm: DARK SPACES: DUNGEON & HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL signing with Scott Snyder, Jeremy Lambert, and Hayden Sherman

6:15-7:00pm: EARTHDIVERS VOL. 1 signing with Stephen Graham Jones

SUNDAY, 7/28



9:45-10:45am: TMNT signing with Erik Burnham, Mateus Santolouco, Sarah Myer, and Luis Antonio Delgado

11:00-12:00: STAR TREK: BOLDLY EXPLORING THE COMICS panel in Room 7AB with Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and moderated by IDW Group Editor Heather Antos

11:00-12:00pm: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG signing with Evan Stanley, Mauro Fonseca, Gigi Dutreix, and Adam Bryce Thomas

12:15-1:00pm: AMERICAN GIRL signing with Casey Gilly

1:30-2:30pm: MY LITTLE PONY signing with Amy Mebberson, Casey Gilly, Natalie Haines, Megan Brown, and Brianna Garcia

3:00-4:00pm: THE ART OF TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM signing with studio creatives Woodrow White and Kellan Jett. Please note this will be a limited event with details to come – keep an eye on IDW social media!

