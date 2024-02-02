Posted in: Comics | Tagged: coleco, cosmic avenger, indiegogo

Finally ColecoVision's Cosmic Avenger Gets a Comic Forty-Plus Years On

ColecoVision's Cosmic Avenger is an arcade game released in July 1981. Over forty years later, it is now a comic book from Apex.

ColecoVision's Cosmic Avenger is a scrolling shooter arcade game developed by Universal and released in July 1981. In the final instalment in Universal's Cosmic series, players take control of the Avenger space fighter and use bullets and bombs against enemy air and ground forces. The game was ported to ColecoVision in 1982. Over forty years later, it is now a comic book.

Now in the 21st century, ColecoVision Cosmic Avenger is intended to tell an "interstellar saga of war and sacrifice, love and duty." Publisher Apex Comics has an Indiegogo campaign four days shy of completion with some familiar names attached, though not for a while. The first issue is a full-colour, 40-page comic book, including a new 24-page comic book story, a 9-page illustrated prose story, an Ireland Reid photo-feature and a pin-up art section. And trading cards for stretch goals.

And who's behind it? The comic was written by Mariano Nicieza who has written and drawn for Marvel Comics Presents, Power Rangers, William Shatner's Man O' War, Phazer, Fury Of SHIELD, Phantom 2040, Avengers, Star Trek, X-Men and the artist on Stan Lee's graphic novel God Woke. Walter Figueroa is the artist of Moonstone Books' graphic novel Kolchak: The Night Stalker: Eve of Terror and Twilight Crusades: Gabriel. Pete Botsis wrote and drew the Epic Illustrated adaptation of Roger Zelazny's The Game of Blood and Dust from Marvel Comics. Ireland Reis is a Comic Con cosplayer. They also have comic ubiquitous inker Scott Hanna, Japanese ilustrator Miki Okazaki, tattooist Kristen Sorenson, inker Joe Delbeatoa and designer Jessica Court. It has matched its goal of $1,045 with four days to go. Here's a look ahead at the comic book if you want in to a forty year old nostalgia fest…

