Finder's Creatures, New Graphic Novels by Kevin & Rebecca Kelly

Finder's Creatures by Kevin Kelly and Rebecca Kelly, writing together as P. Knuckle Jones is a new graphic novel series of mysteries. The first book, Bog Gone!, follows Finder, a young frog and aspiring detective, and her friends as they investigate why everyone in the bog has mysteriously gone missing, while self-proclaimed "World's Greatest Detective" Seymour Warts stumbles along in comical attempts to solve the case.

Husband and wife Kevin and Rebecca Kelly are creators of the 2019 graphic novel The Awesome, Impossible, Unstoppable Gadget. They both own a graphic design shop and Rebecca teaches design at Syracuse University.

Picked up by Alex Wolfe at Penguin Workshop, Finder's Creatures: Bog Gone! will be published in the summer of 2023. Kevin and Rebecca Kelly's agent Jennifer Weltz at Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency did the two-book deal for world rights.

Penguin Workshop states that they "make great books for every kind of reader, from birth to age twelve. Here, you'll find unique board books, beautiful picture books, laugh-out-loud chapter books, the New York Times Best-Selling Who HQ series, Mad Libs, and Penguin's award-winning leveled reader program. We make readers laugh. We make readers feel accomplished. We make readers." Jean Naggar established the Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency in 1978 as a one-woman agency, then in 2006 partnering with Jennifer Weltz, who had joined the agency in 1994. They incorporated as The Jean V. Naggar Literary Agency, Inc., or JVNLA, Inc.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.