Finding Camellia: Ize to Publish English Edition of Korean Manhwa

Ize Press will be publishing the English print edition of the popular Korean webcomic Finding Camellia, collecting it into a graphic novel.

Ize Press will publish the English print edition of the popular Korean webcomic Finding Camellia. The printed edition of the graphic novel collection will take the serialized story from its scroll-down reading format and lay out the panel art in a more dynamic comics page format.

Finding Camellia

Art by Seureureuk Comics

Adapted by Bokyung Kong

Original Story by Jin Soye

Camellia is taken from her mother and everything she knows at the young age of twelve and thrust into the role of Camellius Bale, the second son of an aristocratic family. Amid all the secrets and lies, Camellia swears that one day, she will reclaim the name and life that was stolen from her!

Finding Camellia is a historical romance manhwa originally serialized by Ridibooks in Korea. Love triangle romances featuring cross-dressing heroines have captivated fans of Asian media since the early 2000s. As one of the most well-known Korean comics featuring a heroine trying to pass herself off as a man, this fantasy comic appeals to those looking for a coming-of-age story of a girl overcoming the odds while hiding her identity.

Ize Press is the Korean-content imprint from Yen Press. A collaboration between Yen Press, REDICE STUDIO, and RIVERSE, Ize Press will establish itself as a market leader for print editions of content that has captured the imagination and dedication of readers around the world. At a time in which comics and webnovels from Korea are rising in popularity at the speed of K-pop, Ize Press aims to deliver high-quality physical editions of many beloved stories to fans eager to add them to their collections. For more information, visit izepress.com.

The on-sale date of this English print edition will be announced at a later date on the Ize Press social media pages.

