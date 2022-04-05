Finding Comic Books At London Book Fair 2022

London Book Fair seems as busy as ever for its 50th event, but that may be deceptive. Certain big name publishers are absent. No Dargaud, no Rebellion, no Scholastic, no DFC, no Blank Slate, Self Made Hero, not even a Soaring Penguin presence. As a result there are also not a lot of the MG and YA graphic novels that have been booming in sales, while manga basically gets a corner of Diamond UK. But in their absence, opportunity. Glenat is scooping up all the business that Dargaud would have had, Tony Bennett from Knockabout Comis steps in where Rebellion aren't, and just as much business seems to be done, with just as many players. Maybe those who might not have had the chance at previous book fairs. And Dirk Wood from Image Comics scooping up all manner of publishing deals for all the creators he represents. Indonesia is a featured country for LBF this year, and they have plenty of manga. – if you can find it (and I did.)

Well, this is the first London Book Fair since 2019. things were not going to be back to normal straight away. But here's a look at the show, from a comic book based point of view… with comics, graphic novels, manga, BD, whatever, from all over the world – except maybe Russia right now. There are, after all, limits.

But we begin with a look at the 2022 French comic book catalogue – and the 2020 catalogue which didn;t make it to the London Book Fair two years ago. Then there is the Diamond booth;

The boys from Marvel and Knockabout…

The Scottish contingent make it…

As well as everything Glenat is cleaning up within the French collection of publishers.

Here's a look at some other comic book publishers through the show… beginning with Ukraine…

Indonesia…

As well as trips to Poland, Lithuania and more…

The London Book Fair is held every year in April. and is principally a global marketplace for rights negotiation. from different territories to different media. Initially formed in 1971 asThe Specialist Publishers' Exhibition for Librarians, with 22 exhibitors, the event and purpose grew rapidly and was renamed the London Book Fair or LBF in 1975, and the librarian focus was dropped. Held at the Olympia exhibition centre until 2006, it moved to the London ExCel building. before switching to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre until 2015 when it returned to Olympia. The 50th event was due to take place in 2020 but was cancelled as a precautionary measure against coronavirus contagion. So while this is the 50th London Book Fair, it is keeping it more on the down low as an anniversary.