Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged:

Finding Myself With You, A Queer Romcom YA by Victoria Grace Elliott

Finding Myself With You is a queer romcom YA graphic novel by Victoria Grace Elliott coming from Scholastic/Graphix in 2027

Article Summary Finding Myself With You is a queer YA graphic novel romcom by Victoria Grace Elliott, out Spring 2027 from Scholastic.

The story follows Alex, a queer high school junior, seeking revenge and questioning her feelings for her ex.

Explores themes of love, identity, sexuality, and gender through Alex's journey with Shayan Santarrosa.

Victoria Grace Elliott is known for Please Be My Star, Yummy, Tasty, and balderdash! or, a tale of two witches.

Finding Myself With You by Victoria Grace Elliott (Please Be My Star) is an upcoming YA graphic novel rom-com follows queer high school junior Alex down the rabbit hole as she exacts revenge against the boy who broke her heart and asks the question: did she really love him or did she want to be him? Cassandra Pelham Fulton at Scholastic/Graphix has bought world rights for Finding Myself With You in an exclusive submission and publication is set for the spring of 2027. Victoria Grace Elliott's agent Chelsea Eberly at Greenhouse Literary Agency negotiated the deal.

Victoria Grace Elliott posted to Instagram, saying, "I am so, so excited to announce my newest book, FINDING MYSELF WITH YOU, which follows Alex down the rabbit hole as she exacts revenge on Shayan Santarrosa, the boy who ruined her life. But did Alex really love him or did she want to be him? Out in Spring 2027. All my love & thanks to my agent Chelsea Eberly @greenhouseliterary & my editor @seaeileen at Scholastic/Graphix for supporting me as I make this comic as beautiful as possible. They're the absolute best of the best. FINDING MYSELF WITH YOU is a romance both deeply personal & of my wildest dreams – falling in love & changing each other forever as you become more alike, wading into the liminal space of sexuality & gender. I hope you'll look forward to falling down the rabbit hole with Alex & Shayan"

Victoria Grace Elliott is a queer, Southern comics creator from Austin, Texas who says "I spent several years working on the comic balderdash! or, a tale of two witches and worked at Powerhouse Animation in their boutique pre-production department. These days, I'm making full-length comics like Yummy, Tasty, and Please Be My Star! I write, draw, color, and letter everything myself because I'm a maniac." And now she has something new to be a maniac over…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!