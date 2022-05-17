First Appearances Of Warriors Of Ji In World's Finest #3 (Spoilers)

Last month's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #2 saw the Doom Patrol's finest researchers investigate a Chinese superhero team from 1579 BC, for want of a better phrase, known as the Warriors Of Ji, from the House Of Ji.

With Robin and Supergirl taking a trip through time to meet them to try and uncover the secrets to defeating their common enemy in both timezones, a little while ago in DC time, and 3600 years ago, the great demon Nezha, in what looks like it may just become a self-sustaining time paradox, because this is DC Comics.

Well, this week's Batman/Superman: World's Finest #3 sees the confrontation between outsider and indigent superhero, but also an introduction ton the four new – or rather five-hundred year-old heroes and the odds are, because this is still DC Comics, this won't be the last time we see them.

Shi, Huo, Kongqi and Diqiu, and a keyboard not currently equipped for such additions to the language. And based around the four elements of the Earth -which was a Greek thing. East Asian equivalents had a fifth element, that of void. Might that be what Nezha is. Also, is the 3600 time difference between 1579 BC and 2022 AD significant? Sixty squared? It seems rather precise, even taking into account the non-existent year 0, as numbering jumps from 1 Before Christ to 1 Anno Domini…

