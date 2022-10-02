First Full Appearance of War Machine in Iron Man #282 Gains Attention

James Rhodes, also known as War Machine, first appeared in Iron Man #118 in 1979, created by David Michelinie and John Byrne. Initially a supporting character, Rhodes assumed the mantle of Iron Man after Tony Stark's alcoholic breakdown. The character would continue in a supporting role and later resume the role of Iron Man following Stark's supposed death in 1992. After Stark's return to the role of Iron Man, Rhodes continued as War Machine in Avengers West Coast as well as featuring in his own solo series. The War Machine armour first appeared in Iron Man #281 in 1992, created by Len Kaminski and Kevin Hopgood, with the character established and cover featured in Iron Man #282.

Rhodes was initially portrayed by Terrence Howard in the 2008 film Iron Man, and then by Don Cheadle in the subsequent Marvel movies and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series, depicted as a U.S. Air Force officer assigned to deal with Stark, before becoming involved with Stark, gaining armour like that of Iron Man, but with heavier weaponry. He becomes a member of the Avengers and will return as the main protagonist in the upcoming film Armor Wars. He is also set to appear in the upcoming TV series Secret Invasion.

As a result, there is more attention being paid to those early experiences. A copy of Iron Man #282 with War Machine splashed on the cover is being auctioned today by Heritage Auctions with a CGC 9.8 copy going under the hammer today, with bids currently totalling $408.

Iron Man #282 (Marvel, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First full appearance of War Machine, who returns to the screen in the upcoming Armor Wars TV miniseries. Nick Fury appearance. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $140. CGC census 9/22: 854 in 9.8, 2 higher.

