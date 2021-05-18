First Look At V. E. Schwab's Extraordinary #1 From Titan Comics

Bleeding Cool was the first to reveal that author V. E. Schwab had created a new comic book series for Titan Comics set in the world created by her superfiction Vicious and Vengeful novels, set between the two. And now we get a first look at the first issue of V. E. Schwab's Extraordinary #1 as well as the first look at the FOC cover by series artist Enid Balám as the launch issue goes to FOC this coming weekend, which can be pre-ordered now.

ExtraOrdinary, or EO: a person who has survived a near-death experience and returned with superpowers. These powers are the

product not only of how the person nearly died, but their final thoughts at the moment of death. Incredibly rare, and potentially

dangerous to themselves and others, few people know about the existence of ExtraOrdinaries, and an organization called EON is determined to keep it that way.

Victoria "V.E." Schwab is the #1 NYT, USA, and Indie bestselling author of more than a dozen books, including Vicious, the Shades of Magic series, and This Savage Song. Her work has received critical acclaim, been featured by EW and the New York Times, been

translated into more than a dozen languages, and has been optioned for TV and Film. The Independent calls her the "natural successor to Diana Wynne Jones" and touts her "enviable, almost Gaimanesque ability to switch between styles, genres, and tones." Her most recent book, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue was published in October 2020.

Enid currently lives in México City and studied at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos, México

where he gained a Master in Artistic Production on the MaPA art program. Enid started his comic career working as a colourist for the French publisher Delcourt. In 2018, he pencilled and inked his first graphic novel, Someday Comes Paradise. And in 2020 he went on to draw OMNI. Currently, Enid is also drawing Reptil for Marvel Comics.