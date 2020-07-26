V.E. Schwab Villain Series to Become Extraordinary Graphic Novels

Titan Comics has hosted a V.E. Schwab panel at Comic-Con@Home with Victoria talking about the Steel Prince comic books they have been publishing, spinning out of her A Darker Shade Of Magic novels. But it won't be stopping there.

V.E. Schwab told the assembled audience "So I have two really big fantasy or science fiction series one of them is A Darker Shade of Magic which obviously gave way to the Steel Prince comics and my other is called Vicious or the Villain series which is about supervillains. It's about people who discovered that the result from near-death experiences are superpowers and they set out to manufacture their own supernatural abilities controlling their suicides and resurrections. It is like an ultimate antihero slash very proud villain tale and the people in this world who are come out with superpowers out of these near-death experiences are called Extraordinaries or EOs and so I have a brand new comic book series coming soon that focuses on a group of young EOs".

So we have the new Extraordinary graphic novels, spinning out of V.E. Schwab's Villain series. As to its visual aesthetic "Very different because the books are very different vibe from shades of magic so something very new but definitely still me. It's gonna be really interesting to see the visual element to it because the superpowers tend to have a very visual component to them so I tend to like that kind of cinematic aesthetic and so I think if you're a fan of the Steel Prince cinematic aesthetic and their magic I would say that my superpowers tend to exist in a similar code."

You can see the whole panel here.

V.E. Schwab Shades of Magic Comics Panel Torn straight from the universe of V.E. Schwab's best-selling Shades of Magic novel series – now in the works with Sony for a smash hit movie adaptation – the final chapter of V.E. Schwab's Shades of Magic comic book trilogy hits stores in July 2020. In this special spotlight panel, Titan Entertainment's Andrew Sumner chats with New York Times best-selling author V.E. Schwab, artist Enrica Eren Angiolini and senior creative editor David Leach about this hotly-anticipated graphic novel, the final installment of Prince Maxim's adventures. https://linktr.ee/TitanPanels