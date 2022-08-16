First Look Inside Immortal Studios' Wuxia Comic Series, Assassin G

Bleeding Cool has previously looked at old friends Brian Cunningham, and Hank Kalanz, freed from their DC Comics ties, now working at Immortal Studios to create the first comic book-based shared universe of Wuxia martial arts-fantasy stories, with a series of interconnected comic books inspired by the storytelling of Shiao Yi. The publisher has officially launched their latest Kickstarter campaign for their latest Immortaverse series, Assassin G by Jen Troy, a writer for the CW's Supergirl and artist He Tao, featuring coloring by Hi-Fi Design and lettering by AndWorld Design.

Lucy Yang0, who played Sister Gan in the original TV version of the story says "When I read the comic book, the first fight theme reminds me of when I was shooting the first episode of the tv show; we used poison plus fantasy wushu with strong inner power and chi. That's the spirit of Chinese wusha (武俠). The current fighting theme looks like a street fight."

In ASSASSIN G, Margot Gan was orphaned at the age of two and raised to be a master martial artist, the virtually unstoppable and ghostlike Assassin G. Her sole mission in life is to eliminate the powerful families of the Seven Cultivations Alliance and avenge their betrayal of her stepmother, the formidable Shui Hongshao. But everything changes when Assassin G encounters JP Yin, the leading heir of the Yueyang Family (one of the families of the Seven Cultivations Alliance).

There's an exclusive preview below as well as cover by main series artist He Tao, variant covers from Joyce Chin and Gene Ha and painter Gian Galang.

Immortal Studios' Storyverse is spearheaded by the company's Founder and CEO Peter Payhuan Shiao, who created the Immortal Storyverse, is collaborating with a team of comic book storytellers, to modernize and globalize the Wuxia genre that has influenced contemporary pop culture, from Hidden Tiger, Crouching Tiger to The Matrix and Star Wars. The Immortal Studios' Storyverse aims to bring together all the various influences of the storied Wuxia while incorporating the storytelling of one of the foremost authors in the Wuxia genre, Peter Shiao's father Shiao Yi, whose novels have been adapted into film and television more than thirty times, including films by the Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest.