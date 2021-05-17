Five Spoilers For Fortnite: Battle Royale Lore Courtesy Of Batman

Warning, this article contains spoilers for Fortnite: Battle Royale and the lore within the game, planned to be revealed in the upcoming Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point comic book. Some will be revealed in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 out tomorrow. However, others will be reserved for later issues. Going forward, may spoil you for reveals in the game or outside the game – or it may just tease and entice you further, Know this going in, if you want to remain virgin spoiler-free, go elsewhere. Maybe play a round or two of solo vs squad (you know when you petrol-burn up your own team on landing, and then take everyone on solo for the rest of the game).

1. Wombling Free

The island is the whole world, and it was created artificially. Affected by a series of natural and man-made events, populated by people taken and brought here from disparate worlds – but not all. Some came from underground, and there is a history there. This place has been around for a very long time, with history to be unearthed.

2. Time Warp Again

The Loop keeps many characters operating in a repeated time loop, unable to speak, or retain memories. One can escape the Loop by being at the centre of the storm – but not escape the Island. Not like that, anyway.

3. The Fortnite Office

Those who run the Loop and the Island work in a Civil Service sort of administration bureaucracy. Offices include Loop Observation, Extra-Loop Observation, PsyOps, Aquisitions and Archives and all report to the Senior Partners – who you really don't want to bother all that often,

4. VIP Entry Only

The only way off the island isn't to broach its barriers – but to go underground. There will be hatches that cannot be opened unless you have the right key. And those working for the Senior Partners have such a key. Will this be reflected in the game? Possibly.

5. Much Longer Than A Fortnite

Because under the Fortnite Island, under those yet-to-be-revealed hatches is what's known as a staging area, going back hundreds, maybe thousands of years. Fortnite has been running for a very, very long time indeed. Stacked with weapons, but abandoned. – those who run the Island have retreated even further back underground…

Batman/Fortnite #3 will be published by DC Comics and Epic Games tomorrow.