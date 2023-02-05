Flash #792 Preview: Is Speed Force Considered Renewable Energy? What does a Flash do when he can't run fast enough in this preview of Flash #792? Drive, of course.

FLASH #792

DC Comics

1222DC212

1222DC213 – Flash #792 Daniel Bayliss Cover – $4.99

1222DC214 – Flash #792 Serg Acuña Cover – $4.99

1222DC215 – Flash #792 Mateus Manhanini Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE ONE-MINUTE WAR PART THREE! The Flash Family is in dire straits as the Fraction begin their takeover. Looking for a way to push them back, Impulse has an idea…the kind of idea that usually gets people in trouble. It's up to Kid Flash to keep him company on a daring mission that could help turn the tide against this extraterrestrial threat!

In Shops: 2/7/2023

SRP: $3.99

