Flash #796 Sets Up Something Big For #800 (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of Flash #796 by DC Comics, as the One-Minute War nears its end, as Jeremy Adams' run comes to an end with #800. A series that has been as much about family as it has about the flash speed, time and dimensional travel and speedsters upon speedsters joining the race, it looks like Flash #796 will be setting up something big for #800.

Though maybe there should be a little rook for dimensional travelling to help out another version of Barry Allen, trapped in the Gotham Without A Batman world. Which has seen a very different Flash emerge in Batman #134, also out tomorrow.

Because Batman is keeping him there. It's a world away for Barry Allen who has a very important question to answer. It was asked back in Flash #790.

But that was before the One-Minute War began, as the world for Barry Allen, including Iris West.

As he confided in Flash #793, Barry Allen also had plans for that night as well.

Continuity is a right bummer. Wiped away the wedding day photos and the official documentation but left the memories? That's DC Rebirth for you. Rebirthes are always messier than you think. And now, returning one minute later, Barry has an answer for Iris.

Unless of course you get trapped in a dungeon, with your friends afraid to free you in case you destroy the city. But that could never happen could it.

But it does suggest a Big Wedding issue is on the way. Again.

FLASH #796 CVR A TAURIN CLARKE (ONE-MINUTE WAR)

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz, Fernando Pasarin, Wellington Dias (CA) Taurin Clarke

It's the final moments of the One-Minute War! Cornered by the evil Admiral Vel, the Flash family is on the edge of defeat, but some surprising allies give the speedsters one last chance to change the outcome of the war once and for all!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023

BATMAN #134 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto, Miguel Mendonca (CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's all-out war as only Batman stands between Red Mask and a Gotham City full of bodies! How much is the Dark Knight willing to sacrifice to save this city?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023