Flash: One-Minute War – Stop the Clock #1 Preview: One Minute More

It's time to take a look at the latest issue of The Flash: One-Minute War – Stop the Clock #1! The One-Minute War has gone by so fast, you might want to reread the first few issues, starting with this preview of The Flash: One-Minute War – Stop the Clock #1.

In the meantime, why not check out the preview of the upcoming issue?

FLASH: ONE-MINUTE WAR – STOP THE CLOCK #1

DC Comics

1222DC832

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Roger Cruz (CA) Roger Cruz,Wellington Dias, Luis Guerrero

As any super-speedster worth their salt will tell you, time can move pretty slow for the incredibly fast. So what happens when an entire armada of conquering speedster aliens shows up on Earth's doorstep? The most intense battle the Earth has ever waged in the span of 60 seconds begins! Contains: Flash #790, 791, 792

In Shops: 3/7/2023

SRP: $5.99

