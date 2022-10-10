Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #2 Preview: War on Drugs

The Flash takes out an entire cargo ship of smuggled drugs in this preview of Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #2. What a waste! Check out the preview below.

FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2

DC Comics

0822DC193

0822DC194 – Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #2 Ricardo Lopez Ortiz Cover – $6.99

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Juan Ferreyra (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

BARRY ALLEN'S EARLY DAYS AS THE FLASH CONTINUE! Barry struggles to balance his new job as a hero with his internship at the crime lab. The pressure starts overwhelming him, literally, when the monstrous molten menace called Tarpit appears in Central City looking to put an end to the Scarlet Speedster's interference in his family's business! Can Barry get a handle on his abilities and stop Tarpit in his tracks, or will he be tarred and feathered out of Central City for good?

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $5.99

