Flash Thompson – And Manual Garcia – Join Extreme Carnage

Exxxtreme Carnage time! Once upon a time, in Amazing Spider-Man #800, former host of the Venom symbiote, Flash Thompson, died. In his role as The Anti-Venom, in battle against the Red Goblin – Norman Osborn in the Carnage symbiote.

And even though Eddie Brock, Venom, went to Flash Thompson's funeral…

However, in subsequent comic books, the more standard Venom, Eddie Brock seemed to forget that Flash Thompson had died, when the Maker considered extracting information from Flash Thompson's corpse. Giving Eddie Brock

Followed by a graveside visit…

Which necessitated a little bit of rewriting and recontextualising to handwave that away. Eddie Brock was being gaslit by the symbiote. Or something else…

It was all leading up to Absolute Carnage and the King in Black which concluded this week. With Venom #34, giving us the return of a familiar figure. First, dragged from the Hive-Mind and becoming an Anti-Venom Dragon.

Then using that very same trick to revive his old rotting body from the grave.

Venom #34And now revealed as the mystery silhouette on the cover to Extreme Carnage, the new series from Marvel Comics shipping in July. Written by Superman and Alien writer, Phillip Kennedy Johnson with this teaser artwork by Leinil Francis Yu and Sunny Gho,

And now confirmed as including Flash Thompson, the Anti-Venom.

This July, the five Life Symbiotes will face their greatest challenge yet, courtesy of their big bad older brother: Carnage. The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings. "After KING IN BLACK, everything we thought we knew about the symbiotes will have changed. Every man, woman, and child in the Marvel Universe will finally understand the massive threat the symbiotes represent, and the symbiotes that are still among us are now in the crosshairs of some extremely angry, scared, and powerful forces," Johnson explained. "In the pages of EXTREME CARNAGE, we'll not only explain what Carnage is in this new, post-KING IN BLACK era, but also see a return-to-form for the deadliest symbiotes that have ever lived while putting them on a lethal new path for the future." Carnage has sinister plans for his siblings, the world's most terrifying symbiotes, including the recently-returned Anti-Venom! After his surprise appearance in the explosive conclusion of KING IN BLACK, Flash Thompson is back and ready for a fight. It all kicks off in July's EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1 by Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artist Manuel Garcia.

The Life Foundation is a survivalist group that experimented with the Venom symbiote to extracts five additional symbiotes which bonded with their own mercenaries: Scream, Riot, Agony, Phage and Lasher. Scream has her own spinoff series and King In Black oneshot – more to come?

EXTREME CARNAGE ALPHA #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MANUEL GARCIA

Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

Wraparound Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU