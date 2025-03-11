Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Flying Eye, london book fair

Flying Eye Books Moves To Abrams & Chronicle With Waterstones Nominee

Flying Eye moves to Abrams & Chronicle with a spot on Waterstones Children’s Book Prize shortlist for Rune: The Tale of a Thousand Faces

Ahead of this week's London Book Fair, independent British children's book publisher with a fine line in graphic novels. Flying Eye Books will move from Grantham Book Services to Abrams and Chronicle Books Ltd for sales and distribution, coinciding with the publisher's warehouse move from Grantham Book Services to Macmillan Distribution Limited. Based in East London, Flying Eye Books publishes book by the likes of Luke Pearson, Joe Todd-Stanton and Frenci Sanna.

And this comes as the Waterstones Children's Book Prize 2025 shortlist has been revealed. Bea Carvalho, head of books, Waterstones, says "Our shortlist of books for younger readers showcases storytelling excellence across historical adventure, fantasy and real life stories, and includes the first graphic novel to be shortlisted for its age-group." And that happens to be Rune: The Tale of a Thousand Faces by Carlos Sánchez from Flying Eye Books. The winners will be announced at an evening ceremony on Thursday 27th March 2025, the winner of each category will receive £2,000, with the overall winner receiving an extra £3,000.

Harry Gwinner, CEO of Flying Eye Books, said: "We would like to thank GBS for all their brilliant hard work and support over the past 12 years as we look forward to an exciting new chapter with MDL and Abrams & Chronicle Books." Inez Munsch, MD of Abrams & Chronicle Books – the European division of the two US publishers – added: "We're delighted to partner with Flying Eye Books. We admire their unique vision and extraordinary creators and we look forward to supporting their continued success and expanding their reach in the market."

Rune: The Tale of a Thousand Faces by Carlos Sánchez was published last June. Here's a look…

"Chiri is a fun-loving super cook looking for fresh adventures and ingredients, but her love of exploration has landed her in some serious magical trouble and she's going to need all the help she can get to find home again. Chiri and best friend Dai live in an orphanage right next to the deepest, darkest forest. On a scavenging mission to find some amazing new ingredients for her many culinary experiments, Chiri plunges both her and her best friend into the secret kingdom of Puddin', a secret place plagued by the Thousand Faces Monster and inhabited by all sorts of magical people and critters. Befriending witches, bards, ogres and sorcerers, can our two protagonists make it home and more importantly, can they evade the darkness that has awoken on their arrival?"

