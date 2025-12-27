Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: punisher

Punisher: Red Band #4 Preview: Fisk's New Puppet?

Frank Castle returns from Weirdworld only to find himself under Kingpin's control in Punisher: Red Band #4, hitting stores this New Year's Eve!

Marvel's latest brutal tale hits comic shops December 31st, with variants by Bjorn Barends and Kaare Andrews.

Watch Fisk exploit the unstoppable force of the Punisher—will Castle's dominance issues ever recover?

THE PUNISHER is an unstoppable force, and after a gut-wrenching and senses-shattering time in Weirdworld, he now finds himself back in New York City and somehow at the mercy of WILSON FISK! Changed by his latest dalliances across Hell's Kitchen, he's got Frank Castle under his thumb – but why? And how? And could things possibly get worse? (They can!)

Punisher: Red Band #4

by Benjamin Percy & Julius Ohta, cover by Marco Checchetto

THE PUNISHER is an unstoppable force, and after a gut-wrenching and senses-shattering time in Weirdworld, he now finds himself back in New York City and somehow at the mercy of WILSON FISK! Changed by his latest dalliances across Hell's Kitchen, he's got Frank Castle under his thumb – but why? And how? And could things possibly get worse? (They can!)

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 31, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621144900411

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621144900416 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #4 BJORN BARENDS VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621144900421 – PUNISHER: RED BAND #4 KAARE ANDREWS VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

