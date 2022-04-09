Focus Entertainment Takes Over As Publisher For Hotel Renovator

Focus Entertainment announced this week they've made a deal with New Horizons to publish their new sim game Hotel Renovator. In case the name didn't tip you off, this game will have you working like other renovation sims, only this time working on everything from roadside motels all the way to luxury suites on the top floor of expensive hotels. You'll be called in for a specific job and asked to fix up the place as best you can before the company starts booking guests to stay there. At the moment the game doesn't have a release date, in fact, we don't even know if it will be out on anything beyond PC or if it will be coming in 2022. What we do have is a couple of quotes from both companies about the new partnership.

"Our entire team is very excited to be working alongside Focus Entertainment to bring Hotel Renovator to players worldwide." said Krzysztof Wagner, CEO of Two Horizons. "From a simple idea of restoring and decorating an old hotel, our game is becoming something more significant than we first expected. We firmly believe that together with a partner like Focus, we will take our game to a new dimension." "With this partnership, Focus continues to offer unique experiences to players, through games that bring fresh perspectives and exciting twists to familiar genres." explains Yves Le Yaouanq, Chief Content Officer of Focus Entertainment. "Two Horizons' talented team delivers an original blend of simulation, management and storytelling, backed by photorealistic graphics. A coherent vision of "4D" gameplay (Destroy, Design, Decorate and Develop), the experience is reinforced by a dynamic narrative layer with a light tone. The game also has solid foundations on which to build ambitious live and post-launch intentions. This collaboration corresponds to what we want to bring to Focus: provide tools for players to deploy their creativity."