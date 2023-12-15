Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, Mitch Gerads, Tom King, wonder woman

For The Batman Who Has Everything, From Tom King & Guillem March

Do you reeber the now-classic Superman story by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, For The Man Who Has Everything? You should.

Article Summary Tom King and Guillem March collaborate on "For The Batman Who Has Everything".

Inspired by Alan Moore's classic Superman story, with a twist for Batman.

Wonder Woman #7 introduces Superman and Diana's space journey for Bruce's gift.

"Amazons Attack" series finale set to reveal the hidden threat to the Amazons.

In the now-classic Superman story by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, For The Man Who Has Everything, Batman and Wonder Woman visit Superman in his Fortress Of Solitude..

…to find him in the arms of a Black Mercy plant giving him his dreams of living in Krypton, and allowing Mongul free reign to conquer the Earth.

The story has been adapted for the Justice League Unlimited cartoon, the Supergirl TV series, For the Girl Who Has Everything and for the Krypton TV series as Mercy.

Well, now it's time for Wonder Woman and Superman to seek a present for Batman in Wonder Woman #7, interrupting the run by Tom King and Daniel Sampere (though he does the cover), drawn by Tom King's oft-collaborator Guillem March. With a story titled "For The Batman Who Has Everything". So, given the title, and Tom King's understandable obsession with all things Alan Moore, it is quite likely that the two things are in some way vaguely connected… and part of DC Comics' March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

WONDER WOMAN #7

Written by TOM KING

Art by GUILLEM MARCH

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

Women's History Month variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/19/24

For the Batman who has everything! Amidst their adventures as Superman and Wonder Woman, Clark and Diana take a thrilling journey into space to get a birthday gift for their dear friend Bruce.

While it looks as if Amazons Attack is coming to an end with issue 6…

AMAZONS ATTACK #6

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by W. SCOTT FORBES and VASCO GEORGIEV

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/26/24

Back to the beginning! The Amazons revisit their roots only to discover a dangerous stone in their history left unturned. What lies in the ruins our heroes find themselves lost in? Will they discover the real culprit behind the attacks and save their people? Find out in this epic finale where the forces of harmony and discord clash!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!