Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News | Tagged: dog man, forbidden planet

Forbidden Planet Launches Dog Man Merchandise Range

Forbidden Planet launches Dog Man merchandise range, including shirts, beanies, badges, patches and coasters.

Article Summary Forbidden Planet unveils Dog Man merchandise line featuring apparel, giftware, and homewares.

New collection includes T-shirts, beanies, and enamel pins of Dog Man and other characters.

Exclusive partnership with Dav Pilkey brings pop culture favorite Dog Man into Forbidden Planet.

Developed by The Joester Loria Group, this fun, stylish collection excites Dog Man fans globally.

Forbidden Planet is launching a major new Dog Man line with Monster Island, with licensed apparel, giftware and homewares based on Dav Pilkey's characters. Launched in the wake of the new graphic novels and Dog Man: The Movie, it features multiple T-shirts, and accessories – including beanies, scarves, enamel pins and keychains, badges, mugs coasters, tote bags, ceramic hanging ornaments, sticker sheets, postcards, posters and cushions. The range includes designs featuring characters, like Dog Man, Lil Petey, Petey, 80HD and more.

"What an honour to welcome Dav Pilkey's smash-hit Dog Man universe to Forbidden Planet!" says Anthony Garnon, FP's Head of Pop Culture. "Forbidden Planet is the home of global pop culture and the perfect fit for the world's number one selling graphic novel series – we're absolutely delighted to be offering merchandise that you just can't get anywhere else."

We are delighted to bring these two brands together, "says Jackie DeMaio, Senior Licensing Director, The Joester Loria Group. "The partnership of Forbidden Planet and Dog Man comes together in such a fun and stylish collection that is sure to excite Dog Man fans.

The deal was brokered by The Joester Loria Group, exclusive global licensing agent for Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club, on behalf of Writers House and Dav Pilkey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!