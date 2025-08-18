Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Evil, forever evil

Forever Evil Vs Absolute Evil With Absolute Batman #11 (BatSpoilers)

Okay, so this is a lot more spoilery than yesterday's Absolute Batman #11 article. You have been warned. But first, a trip back twelve years. Forever Evil was a 2013–2014 crossover comic book storyline published by DC, showrun by Geoff Johns, with a central series drawn by David Finch, the first line-wide crossover of the New 52. With the three Justice League teams, Justice League, Justice League of America, and Justice League Dark, believed to be dead, the Crime Syndicate comes from Earth-3 to take over this world, where they recruit villains to their cause.

During these events, in Forever Evil: Arkham War #3 by Peter J Tomasi and Scot Eaton, the Penguin tells Bane that Arkham inhabitants are not scared of Bane, as he does not instil fear as Batman did.

So Bane constructs a batsuit for himself to fight members of Arkham Asylum and begins recruiting Gotham citizens, offering his base at Wayne Tower as a haven to the people to escape the rule of the Arkham inmates. Batman later defeats Bane and his Talons gang.

We mention this now, just in case you want the mirror image of Absolute Batman #11, and what may be coming in Absolute Evil. And how, with that title, it may be playing off the events of Forever Evil through a Darkseid-infused filter… as Bruce Wayne gets a new offer.

Absolute Batman #11 by Scott Snyder and Clay Mann is published on Wednesday. Absolute Evil #1 by Al Ewing, Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi will be

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Clay Mann (CA) Nick Dragotta

Learn the origin of Bane! What drives the muscle-bound behemoth, and how did he arrive in Gotham? $4.99 8/20/2025

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi

IT'S THE ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE–AND ITS VILLAINS STAND UNITED! Without heroes…without protection…without restraint…there is only ABSOLUTE EVIL. The emergence of superheroes has caught the attention of the world…and it's certainly caught the attention of the people who run it. Ra's al Ghul, Veronica Cale, Elenore Thawne, Hector Hammond, and the mysterious Joker have worked at cross-purposes until now, but this growing threat requires new ways of thinking…and new partnerships. An insidious betrayal from within their ranks is imminent, and if they don't take action, they'll lose control of a planet that was built to be their playground! Superstars Al Ewing and Giuseppe Camuncoli join forces to kickstart the next era of Absolute Universe stories…with several shocking new character reveals, and one big unmissable twist!

