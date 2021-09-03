Former DC Editor Rex Ogle's Odyssey Graphic Novel With Joe Casanova

The Odyssey is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Rex Ogle writing as Rey Terciero and artist Joe Casanova, following a mouse on an epic journey back to his home in Ithaca. Bought by Kiara Valdez at First Second, The Odyssey will be published in the autumn of 2025. Rex Ogle and Joe Casanova's agent, Brent Taylor at Triada US negotiated the two-book deal for world rights.

Editor at DC Comics from 2008 to 2011, Rex Ogle also worked as a Senior Editor at Scholastic from 2011 to 2014 where he edited the Star Wars: Jedi Academy trilogy by Jeffrey Brown, and the DC Comics: Secret Hero Society books, as well as Senior Editor at Little, Brown from 2014 to 2018 where he specialized in graphic novels, and the middle-grade Buffy the Vampire Slayer novels. He's written under a lot of pen names, writing novels under his own name, but also most notably Trey King, Honest Lee, and Rey Terceiro, including the graphic novel Meg, Jo, Beth And Amy: A Modern Graphic Retelling of Little Women, with Bre Indigo, and the upcoming Swan Lake: Quest for the Kingdoms with Megan Kearney. He also recently co-wrote the licensed title DC Horror Presents: The Conjuring: The Lover for DC Comics as well. His Suicide Squad Seven pitch made it into the finals of the recent DC Round Robin competition, losing out to the winner, The Robins.

Joe Casanova graduated from Maryland Institute College of Art in 2014 with a BFA in Illustration and then received his MFA from the School of Visual Arts in 2016. The above is an example of his work. First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.