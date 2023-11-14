Posted in: Comics, Comixology, Current News | Tagged: amazon, comixology

Amazon to Close Comixology App in December

Amazon has messaged Notth American people still using the Comixology app, that it will be closing in December, and that all users will be migrated to using the Kindle app. Here is the letter that readers received earlier today.

Hello, Comics fans, We're writing to let you know about upcoming changes to the way that you will access and read your Comixology digital comics, graphic novels, and manga titles. On December 4, 2023, we will be merging the Comixology and Kindle applications on iOS, Android, and Fire OS. Starting today, any books previously purchased on Comixology will automatically be visible in your library on the Kindle app. The upgraded Kindle app experience is available now; however, you may continue reading your books in the Comixology app until December 4, 2023. You can read more about the upcoming changes here. We've been hard at work upgrading the Kindle app to deliver the great digital comics, graphic novels, and manga experience you're accustomed to in the Comixology app, including: Your library in the Kindle app now groups your issues, volumes, and omnibuses from the same series together.

The Kindle app now allows you to hide and unhide specific comics, graphic novels, and manga in your library. Titles you've already set to hide via the Comixology app will automatically be hidden in the Kindle app.

With your complete library of books now conveniently in one place, you can select 'Comics & Manga' from the in-app filter menu to quickly find just your comics, graphic novels, and manga titles.

Members of Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, or Amazon Prime can borrow comics, graphic novels, and manga titles directly in app. Tap the 'Home' button from the bottom nav, select the 'Explore' button in the top left directly under the search bar, then select the 'Comics, Manga, and Graphic Novels' button listed under the 'More categories' label. You may also continue to browse for content on the web via www.amazon.com/comixology.

You may also continue to read your Comixology books on the web via read.amazon.com. If you prefer to read on your Kindle E-reader, you can go to Your Content and Devices to send individual titles to download on your e-reader. If you encounter any issues accessing your content, or have not yet merged your Comixology account with an Amazon login, please contact Customer Service for support: Go to https://www.amazon.com/hz/contact-us/ Go to 'Help with Something Else' and select 'eBooks, Prime Videos or Music.' Then click 'Kindle eBooks/Digital Content/Comics' and select the subcategory best related to your question. We look forward to continuing to serve you, The Comixology team

Last year, Bleeding Cool reported on concerns about the Comixology switch to the Amazon website and structure. We reported on the dropping of the Comixology website comic book reader, Comixology App only on mobile devices and tablets or using the Kindle reader on the desktop – which was not designed for reading comic books. Another big issue is for the non-Americans only, they were no longer able to subscribe to digital series for some undisclosed reason which may have lead to reduced income for publishers and creators. But as the Comixology App was also updated, a stream of other complaints came in, talking about how people's libraries had been removed, downloads deleted, the speed of reading delayed, definition degraded, ease of use decimated and we reported an account from a Comixology Beta Tester looking at the circumstances behind some of the changes. But there were many more accounts of what went down to share. And even when it got a bit better, it didn't get much better. Former employee, Scott McGovern posted a series of reports from the ground floor to social media…

