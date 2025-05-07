Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: harley quinn, wonder woman

France To Create Its Own Wonder Woman/Harley Quinn Graphic Novel

France to create its own Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn graphic novel by Sylvain Runberg, and Miki Montlo from Urban Comics

Article Summary France launches a new Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn graphic novel by Sylvain Runberg and Miki Montlló

Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift is set for release by Urban Comics on September 6, 2025

The story centers on Themyscira's turmoil as an Amazon's pregnancy and Harley Quinn's asylum request collide

Urban Comics specializes in French editions of major DC, Vertigo, and Image Comics titles for European markets

Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift is a new comic book/graphic novel that has been created and is published from French publisher Urban Comics. Written by Sylvain Runberg, and drawn and coloured by Miki Montlló. Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift is 120 page original full story to be published by Urban Comics on the 6th of September 2025. As for an English translation? Well that may take a while… as has the comic book as a whole. Amongst the warrior sisters, the Amazons of Themyscira, their society is "torn apart over the fate of one of their number, who has mysteriously become pregnant" as "Harley Quinn arrives on the island in search of asylum!"

Miki Montlló writes "Finally! We can announce a date for Wonder Woman & Harley Quinn: The Forbidden Gift. It has been a long way, the book was finished a year ago and the project started in 2020 but my friend Sylvain and myself are very pleased with the book releasing this year.

– The serenity of the island of Themyscira is in jeopardy. At a time when the cohesion of the Amazons is being tested by the pregnancy of one of their own, they also have to deal with a request that is surprising, to say the least: Harley Quinn, former companion of the sinister Joker, fears for her life and asks the Warrior Sisters for asylum and protection. Will the sisterhood survive this double crisis? And what role will Wonder Woman play in its resolution?"

Urban Comics, a subsidiary of Dargaud, was created in 2011 and specialises in adapting American and British comic books for the French and European markets, best known for publishing DC and Vertigo comics over the last fifteen years. It publishes titles monthly, both in bookstores and newsstands, as well as collections. It is also well known for republishing Saga from Image Comics in French.

