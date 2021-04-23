Frank Cho's Fight Girls #1 Finally Launches In AWA July 2021 Solicits

Bleeding Cool announced the news that Frank Cho was creating a new series, Fight Girls, for AWA, two years ago. It has been a long time coming. And now it's been (finally) scheduled for July 2021 in AWA's solicitations. If you want, you can catch up on some of the artwork that has been shared over the years here, here, here and here.

FIGHT GIRLS #1 CVR A CHO

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAY211271

(W) Frank Cho (A/CA) Frank Cho

Ten hard-as-nails women face off in an ancient contest of champions where the winner truly takes all: the title of "Queen of the Galaxy." To win the challenge each contestant must survive the hazards of the planet's harsh landscape, the ferocious predators on and below its surface, and their fellow contestants. This edition of the contest has a twist: one of the contestants is an infiltrator who has her eye on something bigger than the prize. Who is she and what does she really want?In Shops: Jul 07, 2021 SRP: $3.99

FIGHT GIRLS #1 CVR B DEODATO JR

MOTHS #2

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAY211273

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A/CA) Mike Choi

The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the super-human race known as The Reborn. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination.In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #3 CVR A CLARKE (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAY211274

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

She's Marjorie Finnegan. She's a temporal criminal. What more do you need to know?

Oh, all right then: all Marj wants to do is race up and down the time-lanes, stealing every shiny-gleamy-pretty-sparkly she can lay her hands on. But her larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, whose number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail– and taking things extremely personally. Worse still, Marj's worthless creep of an ex and his even scummier partner have seen an angle of their own in all this, and now intend to use her time-tech to change history for their own benefit. Marj's only ally? A guy called Tim. And he's just a head.

I mean come on, what use is just a head…? In Shops: Jul 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL #3 CVR B NSFW CLARKE (MR

RESISTANCE UPRISING #4

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAY211276

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

Acclaimed writer J. Michael Straczynski returns to the prescient, ambitious world of The Resistance! In the wake of the assassination of their leader, the Resistance is in disarray, disconnected from each other and hunted by authorities around the world – including an army of "reborns" recruited by the American government. To avert decimation at the hands of a fascistic government crackdown, the Resistance must discover the ace up their sleeve, and then the key to unlocking it.In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99

CHARIOT #5 (MR)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

MAY211277

(W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a super-charged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller. In this concluding issue, Gillian battles her technologically super-charged sister both in reality and cyberspace.In Shops: Jul 28, 2021 SRP: $3.99