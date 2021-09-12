Frank Cho Original Harley Quinn, Power Girl, Storm Covers At Auction

A bunch of Frank Cho original artwork covers go under the hammer today as part of an extensive and desirable original artwork lot up for auction today from Heritage Auctions. There's tonnes of amazing stuff, including a bunch of Frabnk Cho covers for Harley Quinn, Black Panther, Hulk and Spider-Man, including appearance of The Joker, Power Girl and Storm. Take a look below…

Frank Cho Black Panther #8 Variant Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2005). Frank Cho likes to work at a large format — making his art even more impressive! This large piece of Storm in front of an outline of Africa and the shadowed image of Black Panther is a striking piece used for the second print variant of the issue featuring the defender of Wakanda. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an oversized image area of 14" x 20". Signed by Cho in the lower image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $2460.

Frank Cho Harley Loves Joker #1 Variant Cover Original Art (DC, 2018). Fan-favorite Frank Cho, known for his iconic female renderings, offers another classic take on Harley, along with a dapper Mister J. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 14" x 17". Light handling wear. Signed and in Excellent condition. Currently at $2760.

Frank Cho Harley Quinn #15 Variant Cover Original Art (DC, 2017). A wonderful and large piece by Frank Cho. Terra finds Harley having some cosplay fun, showing-off her version of Power Girl's costume, and Power Girl doesn't seem to be very impressed. A fun Cho cover created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an oversized image area of 17" x 21.5". Signed by Cho in the lower image area, and in Excellent condition. Currently at $3300.

Frank Cho Harley Quinn #37 Variant Cover Original Art (DC, 2018). A pouty Harley Quinn braves the snow with her trusty heartbreaker mallet for this variant cover by Frank Cho, who is known for energetic figure art and his signature depiction of the female form, whether covered up or stripped down. Mixed media on Bristol board with a glass front frame, matted with an image area of 13.5" x 18.5", and overall frame size of 21.25" x 26.5". There is some handling wear and scuffs along the frame. The art is signed and is in Excellent condition. Currently at $3960.

Frank Cho Hulk #7 Variant Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2008). Red Hulk is restrained by chains being held by She-Hulk, Thundra, and Valkyrie in this piece by Frank Cho. Created for a variant cover from the series featuring the gamma-powered incarnation of Thunderbolt Ross. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an oversized image area of 14" x 20". Signed by Cho in the lower right image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $4320.

Frank Cho Marvel Knights Spider-Man #5 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2004). Huge image of Spider-Man getting pummeled by Doctor Octopus! Mary Jane lies in the debris of the battle between the opposing forces that have been at odds since Ock's first appearance in 1963. Great action scene by Cho rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an oversized image area of 14" x 22". Signed in the lower right image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $2880.

Frank Cho Where Monsters Dwell #3 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2015). Karl Kaufmann (The Phantom Eagle) finds himself in a little predicament as he and Clemmie face Big Di and a tribe of beautiful women. There is no one more qualified to create this cover than Frank Cho — his interpretation of the female form and crisp style has garnered him an extensive fan base. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 14" x 21". Signed by Cho in the lower right image area and in Excellent condition. Currently at $1740.