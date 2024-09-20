Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: abrams, frank miller

Frank Miller's Pandora Returns In Abrams Comics December 2024 Solicits

Frank Miller's Pandora returns in Abrams Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as more Human Nature.

Frank Miller Presents may be no more. Now it exists as Frank Miller Ink, an imprint of Abrams, part of Abrams as a whole. And in their December 2024 solicitations, Frank Miller's Pandora returns, created by Frank Miller, drawn by Emma Kubert, and cowritten by Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri. It is joined in the Abrams stable by Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel and Martin Morazzo's Human Nature and Bill Griffiths telling the story of the Nancy newspaper strip.

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA VOL 2 #1 CVR A EMMA KUBERT

ABRAMS COMICS

OCT241203

OCT241204 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA VOL 2 #1 CVR B FRANK MILLER

OCT241205 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA VOL 2 #1 CVR C AMANDA CONNER

OCT241206 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA VOL 2 #1 CVR D FRANK MILLER FOIL

(W) Chris Silvestri, Anthony Maranville (A / CA) Emma Kubert

Created by Frank Miller, illustrated by Emma Kubert (Inkblot), and cowritten by Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri (Star Trek: Discovery), the dark and modern-day fairy tale continues! Following directly from the first arc (now available in a graphic novel format), Annabeth finds herself in another world, one overwhelmed by dark magic and demons beyond imagining. Here begins her hero's journey to face the monsters of the netherworld and discover its secrets. How will this change her? Is she ready for this test?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

HUMAN NATURE #2 CVR A MARTIN MORAZZO

ABRAMS COMICS

OCT241207

OCT241208 – HUMAN NATURE #2 CVR B BILL SIENKIEWICZ

OCT241209 – HUMAN NATURE #2 CVR C NICOLE RIFKIN

(W) Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel (A / CA) Martin Morazzo

The chicken magnate Duke thought he had it all — more money and power than one man could ever deserve. But when he's diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, he finally realizes the road to all the wealth he's accumulated is quite lonely. Desperate to evade death, the Duke schemes his way into acquiring cryogenic technology. As he prepares for the inevitable, he makes a startling discovery: he has a daughter named Pembroke! After a failed attempt to connect with her, Duke finally succumbs to death's cruel hand and his body is preserved.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

COSMIC ADV OF ASTRID & STELLA GN COMET TOGETHER

ABRAMS FANFARE

OCT241219

(W) Sabrina Moyle (A) Eunice Moyle

Astrid and Stella love reading comet books and are on a mission to make one of their own. But when they run into creative differences, the dynamic duo must figure out if they can work together to take their creation to the next level. Next, Stella is on a quest to discover if robots are helpful friends or evil machines. Bobo takes the buddies planet hopping to see if robots deserve a one-star or a five-star review. Along the way, the Friend Ship crew will encounter a new friend-Time Travel Tiger-whose tools from the future (and the past!) help them complete their mission.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

THREE ROCKS STORY OF ERNIE BUSHMILLER MAN WHO CREATED NANCY

ABRAMS COMICARTS

OCT241218

(W) Bill Griffith (A) Ernie Bushmiller

From Bill Griffith, creator of Zippy the Pinhead, comes Three Rocks, a biography of cartoonist Ernie Bushmiller, creator of the iconic comic strip Nancy. But this graphic novel is about more than a single comic book artist. It is the story of this American art form, tracing its inception in 1895 with The Yellow Kid, the creation of Nancy in 1933, and all the strips that followed, including Peanuts and The Far Side. When Bushmiller died in 1982, Nancy was running in almost 900 daily newspapers-a number few syndicated cartoonists ever achieve. The title Three Rocks refers to the trope of three hemispherical rocks often seen in a Bushmiller landscape-just enough to communicate environment to the reader. This distillation is exemplary of the iconic, diagrammatic look of Nancy, a comic strip about the nature of what it means to be a comic strip-the perfect avatar for Griffith to expand upon his philosophy of creating comics.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

5 MINUTE SMURFS STORIES HC

ABRAMS BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS

OCT241211

(W) Peyo (A) Peyo

Enter a world of Smurftacular fun! Join Smurfette as she gets ready for an enchanting princess ball. Follow Hefty Smurf on a thrilling mission to find the perfect competitor, and learn a lesson with Vanity Smurf the day he forgets his manners. Don't miss Storm from Smurfy Grove as she embarks on an exciting quest to find her lost dragonfly best friend, Spitfire! Colorful and brimming with humor, this collection of short stories is perfect for fans of all ages!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

ART OF DREAMWORKS DOGMAN HC

ABRAMS BOOKS

OCT241210

(W) Ramin Zahed

DreamWorks Animation brings bestselling author and artist Dav Pilkey's hilarious global phenomenon book series Dog Man to the big screen. Exploring the improbable story of Dog Man on his quest to arrest feline supervillain Petey the Cat, The Art of DreamWorks Dog Man explores never-before-seen production art, insider perspectives, and making-of details. Includes a foreword by bestselling author and illustrator Dav Pilkey and an afterword from Emmy Award-winning writer-director Peter Hastings. Showcasing more than 600 illustrations, The Art of DreamWorks Dog Man provides unprecedented insight into the creative process behind DreamWorks Animation's stunning adaptation of Dav Pilkey's blockbuster Dog Man literary series.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

LEVIATHAN GN VOL 02

ABRAMS – KANA

OCT242117

(W) Shiro Kuroi (A) Shiro Kuroi

Monster or human… What sleeps deep in the darkness? All adults on board the Leviathan are dead, and only two students know that help will not come. Should they inform their classmates to collectively find a way out of this desperate situation? Or should they, on the contrary, keep to themselves information on the cryopreservation unit at the heart of the ship, which can only fit one person and is their only chance of survival? Futaba convinces Kazuma to keep quiet, but due to an accident, everyone ends up learning the unfortunate truth. Now, nothing can prevent the survivors from killing each other until the last one standing… In a haunting setting depicted with extreme precision, Leviathan takes us on a journey to the depths of hell. How can one maintain their humanity in the icy expanse of space?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

MANHOLE GN VOL 02 (OF 3)

ABRAMS – KANA

OCT242118

(W) Tetsuya Tsutsui (A / CA) Tetsuya Tsutsui

The situation is critical: For reasons unknown, mosquitoes carrying the filariasis parasite are still active, despite the winter season. Their proliferation brings the risk of a terrifying increase in the number of victims. With the possibility of a pandemic looming, Inspector Mizoguchi determinedly follows the trail of his number one suspect. But when he's exposed to an infected individual, he's suddenly racing against the clock. Will he survive long enough to solve the mystery?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

SPACE PUNCH GN VOL 01

ABRAMS – KANA

OCT242119

(W) ZD (A / CA) ZD

In a mafia-governed city where corruption and violence is commonplace, two brothers find a mysterious artifact that will change their lives forever. Joe and Zack lost their father when they were young. Since then, the two brothers have chosen vastly different paths: Zack is a policeman, while Joe is a food delivery man. Despite their differences, both share a gift for boxing. However, the discovery of mysterious artifacts left by their late father is about to change their lives forever. Can the two thrive against all odds, thrown into a sprawling metropolis commanded by corrupt mafia gangs?

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

