Frank Miller's Sin City 1858 Western Is Called Blood And Dust

Frank Miller has promised all sorts of Sin City stories over the years. In 2015, he promised "Home Front, a love story between an American federal agent and the Head of the French resistance network during World War II." In 2017 he promised one set several hundred years ago. Then this year after a Bleeding Cool scoop that we would get Sin City 1858 courtesy of his new publisher Frank Miller Publishing. And that we would be getting an ashcan showing off the new Ronin Book Two comic book and the Ancient Enemies series by Dan DiDio and Danilo Beyruth, including new Frank Miller character, The Geek.

Courtesy of Rob Alpert at FAN Expo Boston, who attended the Frank Miller Presents panel yesterday, Frank Miller announced two new "Sin City" projects. 1st is an offshoot of the original and the 2nd brings readers back to 1858, now-called "Blood & Dust". And everyone at the panel got a copy of the Frank Miller Presents ashcan, which includes these Sin City teaser images, for both the Wild West Sin City and the one drawn by Milo Manara.

I do hope people kept their copies. Despite being planned to be given away or sold cheap from comic book stores this coming Wednesday, 24 copies have sold for $23 and one for $28 on eBay so far with bids up to $31 right now.

The 32-page Ashcan Edition will contain two original stories, Frank Miller's Ronin Book II by Frank Miller, Philip Tan and Daniel Henriques and Ancient Enemies by Dan DiDio, Danilo Beyruth and Alex Sinclair, as well as sneak peeks of their other upcoming series. Here's a page from Ancient Enemies.

And a preview of Pandora with Emma Kubert.

"This is a celebration of craft and comics and my way to continue contributing to the industry I love. Everything about this ashcan, from the style of stories to the look and feel of the book, says comics to me." Miller stated.

The 10-page Ronin Book II story recaps events from Frank Miller's original Ronin series, originally published by DC Comics. It continues the adventures of Casey McKenna as she travels across the ravaged landscape of America in search of the new Ronin.

The Ancient Enemies' 17-page story is a prequel to the events in the upcoming series. It reveals the secrets behind a thousand-year-old galactic war before the primary combatants arrived on earth and threatened all existence.

"I've wanted to do my series for some time, and to publish it with a company I helped create with Frank is a dream come true. It's great to use my years of comic experience on a line of books I believe in. Working with Diamond Distributors, this initial drop of the ashcan will be allocated to stores, but additional copies will be available for purchase through Diamond while supplies last" added Didio.

"Frank Miller and Frank Miller Ink have a long history of independence and innovation while working with other publishers. While we value these incredible relationships, it is a special moment to see the properties under the Frank Miller Ink umbrella being published by Frank himself" stated Silenn Thomas, Frank Miller Ink CEO.