Frank Quitely's Artwork, Preserved in Bowmore Whisky

Frank Quitely's artwork off the island of Islay, preserved in Bowmore whisky, to share storytelling traditions in comic book form.

Comic book creator Frank Quitely has worked in a promotional capacity for a number of years with whisky producer Bowmore os the island of Islay in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, on a number of limited edition whiskies, with Quitely drawn on to draw a number of pieces to accompany the bottles and labels, and even appear in a number of videos. This is a very elitist audience, indeed one of the videos that clearly had quite the production budget has only been seen by 151 people. But if they all bought a bottle at $400 a pop, then it probably paid for itself.

The first, from 2021, No Corners to Hide, portrayed the sighting of the devil. The second, The Changeling, details the legend of the Blacksmith's son. The most recent release, Lovers Transformed, tells of the forbidden love between the daughter of a Pictish King and a captured Celtic warrior whose journey to unite ends tragically at sea off Islay's coast. "To continue to tell these incredible stories through such awe-inspiring and special whiskies is both hugely exciting and rewarding for me," Quitely said. "We started from a different place this time, with a very different narrative to bring to life, but I needed to make sure this was an evolution from No Corners to Hide. The whiskies themselves are captivating and it's vital to me that I do them justice in my work." Bottler are sold in Paris, Istanbul, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Dubai, Singapore, Taipei, London Heathrow, New York, and the island of Hainan. Take a look…

FRANK QUITELY DRAGONS PREY 24 YEAR OLD

"Rich layers of flavour convey a bold, vibrant heartbeat, with fruity and seductively bold undertone."

FRANK QUITELY DRAGONS PREY 34 YEAR OLD

"Matured in five distinct cask types, this expressive 34-Year Old delivers a masterclass in flavour creation."

Frank Quitely 32 Year Old No Corners

"Bringing an exceptionally deep, powerful and distinctive character to the fore, this single malt whisky perfectly frames a moment in time. A complex tale of many intriguing layers, its story reflects the mythical tale of the devil's escape."

Frank Quitely 23 Year Old No Corners

"Much like the devil, this spirit took its own unusual journey, including the completion of its transition in a peculiarly rare 'Rose Oak' barriques dating back to the 1830s. A distinctive and powerful single malt whisky, offering a deep, rich taste exploration."

Frank Quitely the Changeling 33 Year Old

"Much like the blacksmith's' son, this rich, expressive and multi-layered spirit underwent a determinative transformation on it journey. Its painstaking and precise maturation has gifted it a distinctive and powerful character, resplendent in its bold stewed fruit and spice notes."

Frank Quitely the Changeling 22 Year Old

Frank Quitely Lovers Transformed 23 Year Old

"This enigmatic and multi-layered spirit mirrors the journey of the lovers whose story it tells. This 23-Year-old single malt offers a remarkable depth, and a chorus of rich and luscious fruit notes."

Frank Quitely Lovers Transformed 36 Year Old

"The oldest release in the exceptional Frank Quitely series, this rich and unforgettable single malt embodies the signature style of Bowmore. Like the lovers whose journey it commemorates, it too was transformed, with Pinot Noir Wine Barriques bestowing a distinctive richness with expressive fruit and nut notes."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBB3dc6qVao

